How can we manage our food sustainably? - Eco India

June 27, 2024

An organic farm on the edge of Mumbai that’s teaching locals to grow high-quality food by working with nature. Plus: The waste pickers in Delhi growing fresh vegetables to improve their diet, and a storage sachet designed to cut food waste.

Eco India — The Environment Magazine

Eco India is a show dedicated to the amazing Indian subcontinent. It covers compelling themes in Asia and Europe: environment, sustainability, technology and social issues.

