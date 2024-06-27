How can we manage our food sustainably? - Eco India

Nature and EnvironmentGermanyHow can we manage our food sustainably? - Eco IndiaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentGermany06/27/2024June 27, 2024An organic farm on the edge of Mumbai that’s teaching locals to grow high-quality food by working with nature. Plus: The waste pickers in Delhi growing fresh vegetables to improve their diet, and a storage sachet designed to cut food waste.https://p.dw.com/p/4hbINAdvertisement