How can India stem increase in leopard attacks?

Leopard attacks have risen in India recently as the development of agricultural and residential areas moves into the animal's habitat. Conservationists say understanding the animal's behavior is key to coexistence.

Earlier this month, a 7-year-old boy from a family of migrant laborers was killed by a leopard when he left the house in Pune, in India's western Maharashtra state.

It was the eighth leopard-related death in Maharashtra's Junnar forest division since March.

In the hill state of Uttarakhand, nine people have died in leopard attacks this year, including a 17-year-old boy who was killed while returning home from cricket. The fear of leopard attacks has led to school closures in affected villages.

Northern Rajasthan, particularly in the Udaipur and Rajsamand districts, recorded ten deaths in leopard attacks. And in southern Karnataka state, leopards in several districts have been attacking dogs.

The attacks in regions across India correspond with a rise in the country's leopard population. According to estimates from the Ministry of Forests and Environment, India's leopard population numbers around 13,800.

Urban development and encroachment

Over the years, urbanization and agricultural expansion in India have squeezed leopard's natural habitat.

Leopards are forced to adapt by seeking food sources closer to human settlements, often preying on livestock, or even attacking humans when opportunities arise.

A noteworthy example is the ongoing urban development and encroachment on the Aravalli hills in Delhi and adjoining Gurgaon. This encroachment is forcing leopards to venture into nearby villages in search of food and territory, leading to more frequent encounters with humans

"This is a recipe for enhanced human-carnivore conflict. This conflict affects the poorest sections of the society due to their lifestyles involving poor housing and dependence on forest resources for livelihoods," said Yadvendradev Jhala, a conservationist and former dean at the Wildlife Institute of India.

"To reduce human-leopard conflict, one strategy is to reduce the dependency of communities on forest resources. The second strategy would be to limit the growth and distribution of these conflict-prone large carnivores by using humane population management strategies," Jlhala told DW.

Understanding leopard behavior

Wildlife experts and conservationists point out that big cat attacks on humans is a result of clustering, human behavior patterns bringing people in regular contact with a leopard's territory.

Ravi Chellam, a wildlife biologist, said given the size and diversity of India, the causes for these conflicts vary quite significantly across the country, and regionally tailored solutions are needed.

"We should never forget that co-existence with wildlife is common and widespread in India among rural communities," Chellam told DW.

Chellam added that a nuanced understanding of each situation is required, and this is possible only when forest staff work in close collaboration with locals.

"In certain cases, leopards will need to be captured and it is best that these captured leopards are not released, especially if the release sites are far from the place of capture," added Chellam.

Vidya Athreya, a wildlife biologist with extensive experience in minimizing human-leopard conflicts, said it is important to understand leopard behavior to allow coexistence between humans and wildlife.

Development of a metro line on the outskirts of Mumbai comes into contact with leopard habitat Image: Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo/picture alliance

"Translocating leopards can lead to increased human-wildlife conflicts. When leopards are moved to unfamiliar territories, it can stress them and disrupt their social structures, often resulting in more aggressive behaviors toward humans. Instead, there must be a focus on habitat management and community awareness to prevent conflicts," she told DW.

Conservatist Jhala said problem leopards need to be removed professionally.

"Carnivores that are proven to be dangerous to humans need to be removed immediately from the population. If this is not done professionally and in the most humane manner, the affected community will retaliate," he told DW.

However, Jhala added that capturing leopards and releasing them elsewhere only moves the problem somewhere else. And sometimes, removal is not even necessary.

"Communities often demand removal of carnivores that are living peacefully in their neighborhood. This is counterproductive as often an amicable leopard is removed only to be replaced by another leopard that may be more conflict-prone," he said.

What can be done?

In Mumbai, where urban sprawl spreads to areas bordering Sanjay Gandhi National Park, stakeholders like environmental organizations and conservationists launched a sensitization program to educate citizens on precautionary measures to reduce human-leopard interactions.

Consequently, the number of incidents of human-leopard conflicts in Mumbai dropped sharply.

"Under the right circumstances, humans and leopards can coexist in India's urban landscape. While the short-term solution of transferring a problem animal to a distant wildlife park may seem like a solution, it is not," Vikram Dayal, a specialist wildlife safari operator, told DW.

"The long-term solution requires education in waste management, basic dos and don'ts in areas near wildlife and proper town planning," he added

"The conflict is not just about the leopard and the people who live next door to wildlife areas. It is a mindset that needs a change. We give almost all priority to one animal and miss the entire forest and the other creatures for it," said Dayal.

