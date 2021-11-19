 How can I stay up to date? | Frequently asked questions about DW′s online content | DW | 19.11.2021

Online

How can I stay up to date?

You can receive all of the latest news and information from Deutsche Welle by using its newsletters or one of its social media channels.

And don’t forget to sign up for its free newsletters 

to keep up to date on the latest international news and information about upcoming TV programs, as well as updates from DW Akademie and German courses. 

You can find several DW shows on social media channels like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Just look for the links on each of the programs’ websites. 

Stay up to date with the mobile app DW Breaking World News

If you have further questions, please contact us:
info@dw.com

