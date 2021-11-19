How can I access Deutsche Welle using a mobile device?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
You can access News, TV, and multimedia offers comfortably via the apps and the mobile website.
Our mobile website, m.dw.com/english, is optimized for mobile use and offers a wide range of Deutsche Welle content.
With the DW Breaking World News app, you can also access current online news reporting, TV offers, audio, and video content from DW.
Please visit dw.com/mobile for further information and links to the app stores.
If you have further questions, please contact us: info@dw.com