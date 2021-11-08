How can architecture combat homelessness?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Rising homelessness is a worldwide problem that has been exacerbated by the pandemic. How are cities and architects dealing with the crisis?
According to United Nations estimates, 1.6 billion people worldwide currently live in inadequate housing or have no fixed abode. The COVID pandemic has shown how quickly people slip into unemployment through no fault of their own and ultimately end up on the streets.
"Who's next? - Homelessness, Architecture and the City" is a new exhibition at the Museum of Architecture of the Technical University of Munich dedicated to a growing issue that is forcing governments to act.
"Homelessness is a global problem," says curator Daniel Talesnik. "But with our exhibition we wanted to understand in more detail how individual cities deal with this challenge."
The show therefore looks comparatively at the ways mega-cities such as New York, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, Moscow and Tokyo are dealing with the crisis. While in Chile the state is fighting homelessness with loans for rents, for example, in Moscow the problem is completely ignored.
Using documentary films and photo essays, the exhibition portrays the harsh reality of homelessness on the ground, but also shows innovative social housing models to provoke thinking about solutions.
According to UN estimates, some 15 million people are forcibly displaced from their homes every year. Increasingly, young people are at risk of becoming homeless. For these reasons, the United Nations adopted the first resolution on homelessness in February 2020, calling on governments to take swift and decisive countermeasures.
The causes of homelessness are complex and can relate to trauma, unemployment, drug addiction or mental illness. One thing is clear: people sleeping on the streets are a symptom of inequality and extreme social division.
Housing market speculation leading to skyrocketing rents and home prices, in addition to a lack of social housing, is leaving some people with no choice but to shelter in parks or under bridges — and through no fault of their own.
Homeless people sleep in a temporary parking lot shelter in Las Vegas marked for social distancing to help slow the spread of COVID-19, in March 2020
The pandemic has worsened unhoused people's already precarious living situation, concludes the Bundesarbeitsgemeinschaft Wohnungslosenhilfe e. V. (Federal Association for Assistance to the Homeless).
This is where architectural and urban planning solutions are gradually being adopted. The difficulty of isolating during the pandemic among people sleeping rough has been addressed in cities like San Francisco where, as the exhibition shows, legal tent camps were set up in grids and sanitary facilities were provided.
The exhibition includes several examples of innovative shelters for unhoused people, including Holmes Road Studios in London, a shelter for former drug and alcohol addicts made up of cottage studios that were designed by Peter Barber Architects.
"We don't see architecture as a savior or the only discipline that can solve the problem. It can only help alleviate people's situation. Because as such, this is a social problem, more than that, it's a systemic problem," said Daniel Talesnik.
Even though the government approved funding to be passed on to states for protecting renters, the money has been slow to reach people. Now, they're faced with the threat of eviction without backup.
In the Brazilian megacity Rio de Janeiro, accommodation is scarce and often unaffordable. A sustainable housing project is tackling the crisis by involving people in building their own homes.