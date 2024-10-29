How can Africa break free from negative stereotypes?

Global media often highlights conflict, poverty and corruption in Africa. But there's a powerful, untold side to the continent. How can narratives be transformed to reflect Africa's true potential?

Inernational media organizations often perpetuate outdated stereotypes abut Africa, such as corruption, disease, poor leadership, violence and poverty, according to Abimbola Ogundairo, advocacy and campaigns lead with Africa No Filter, an NGO that challenges harmful narratives about the continent.

A study by Africa No Filter and consulting firm Africa Practice revealed that such negative portrayals create a monolithic view of the continent, misrepresenting Africa's diverse realities.

This skewed coverage amplifies perceived risks, increasing borrowing costs and discouraging investment — especially during elections, when the focus on negative issues such as violence and election fraud is disproportionally high compared to similar political risks in non-African countries.

Africa at credit risk

"When a singular story is being told over over time, it now starts to diminish the identity of a place to just that one thing," Ogundairo told DW.

For example, 88% of media articles about Kenya during election periods were negative, compared to only 48% for Malaysia during its elections. As a result, international investors view African countries as riskier than they actually are.

African borrowers lose up to $4.2 billion (€3.9 billion) annually in interest payments on its loans primarily due to stereotypical narratives, according to the study.

A positive media sentiment is correlated with a lower risk profile and reduced bond yields while negative media coverage increases a country's perceived risk, which leads to higher borrowing costs.

Ogundairo noted that stereotypes lead lenders to believe that dealing with African countries comes with a certain element of risk.

"A disproportionate emphasis on those kind of stories leads to the continual narrative that if you want to do business in Africa, you need to be prepared to lose your money and so therefore, probably at the point where you're lending them money, factor that in so that you get more money," Ogundairo said.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) head Kristalina Georgieva recently told DW that Africa needs greater representation in the global lending body. She hinted that another board member from sub-Saharan Africa will be added to the IMF's board.

"We're doing that exactly because we believe that Africa deserves to be represented more fairly," Georgieva said.

African countries fighting the stereotypes

Rwanda's bold tourism campaign, Visit Rwanda, has used football to attract investors and tourists to the country.

The campaign has teamed with English football club, Arsenal, France's Paris Saint-Germain and also German team Bayern Munich to advertise the country's unique attractions and cultural heritage.

Although Rwandan President Paul Kagame has been accused of sportswashing — the practice of using sports to improve a country or organization's image by investing in high-profile sporting events or teams to divert attention from issues plaguing the country — the Visit Rwanda campaign has been successful in changing the narrative on the East African country.

DW Senior Editor Chrispin Mwakideu said Rwanda has managed to sell what is "real and tangible" through the campaign.

Nigeria's movie business, Nollywood, is leading the charge to tell authentic African stories, breaking free from stereotypes.

Netflix has joined the movement, bringing African originals like "Blood & Water" and "Queen Sono" to the world stage, telling "local stories with a global appeal."

Fatima Alimohamed, CEO of Africa Brand Warrior told DW that there has to be an intentional purpose to want to go out there and lead the storytelling that we tell as Africa "to showcase how we really live, how we really think."

"It's a huge think tank on the continent which we don't even talk about," she said.

"The first onus lies on us as, as Africans, we have to tell our story only then when we tell our story can somebody else, you know, add on to that story. But if we leave the narrative for somebody else to do it, then obviously that's where you have a problem."

Paul Kagame has relentlessly pursued a political, diplomatic and economic strategy to make Rwanda an African heavyweight Image: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/picture alliance

Solutions moving forward

Ogundairo highlighted the importance of stronger collaboration between local and international correspondents, stressing the need for more resources, training and partnerships in the media space to drive meaningful development.

She urged journalists to rethink how they tell their stories.

"Are there voices I keep emphasizing whenever I talk about Africa? Am I truly including the 54 countries? Am I truly making sure that the voices of the varied demographics are being represented so that the picture that the people who read my story see is full enough?" she said, adding that African leaders should demand accountability for how their people and countries are portrayed.

Fatima Alimohamed, CEO of Africa Brand Warrior, a young marketing and communications agency, said it is important to take an approach of "positive problem solving" when engaging with experts, highlighting the importance of using inclusive language.

"Engage people who will give you solutions rather than continue to just harp about the the problems and the negativity," she said.

This article has been adapted from an episode of DW's AfricaLink podcast.