How BYD killed Tesla, and can it stay on top?

Frank Lukeit
February 28, 2024

From laughter to dominance: How BYD went from being ridiculed by Elon Musk to outselling Tesla in electric vehicles worldwide. Follow its journey as it rises to the top spot in EV sales. Can BYD stay on top?

