How BYD killed Tesla, and can it stay on top?

Cars and TransportationUnited States of AmericaHow BYD killed Tesla, and can it stay on top?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCars and TransportationUnited States of AmericaFrank Lukeit02/28/2024February 28, 2024From laughter to dominance: How BYD went from being ridiculed by Elon Musk to outselling Tesla in electric vehicles worldwide. Follow its journey as it rises to the top spot in EV sales. Can BYD stay on top?https://p.dw.com/p/4cyWCAdvertisement