How Bundesliga clubs have handled "dangerous" international duty

As coronavirus cases surge across most of Europe, and with vaccine rollouts still lumbering along, football's privileged status has remained intact.

A number of players appeared set to miss out on World Cup qualifiers during the upcoming international break, however government restrictions have successfully been bypassed.

Bayern Munich had blocked star man Robert Lewandowski from appearing in Poland's crucial match against England in London. A 14-day quarantine upon his return from a virus mutation zone just wasn't an option.

"With Robert, if the situation doesn't change, we will not agree to it," Bayern coach Hansi Flick said last week. "If the rules say something else, we will support that."

Those rules, at least for footballers, have indeed changed. Lewandowski has received an exemption from quarantine and will travel to London, as will Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, who has been called up by England.

Football's relentless pursuit of normalcy amid an uncertain and chaotic world appears unstoppable.

Football exempt from reality

More exemptions are expected to be announced. Augsburg had initially said they would prevent Michael Gregoritsch from traveling to mutation zone Scotland, however it appears he (as well as Bayern's David Alaba) has now been cleared.

Laszlo Benes was also blocked from meeting up with his teammates in Slovakia for similar reasons.

"Of course it's dangerous," coach Heiko Herrlich admitted. "That's why we reacted accordingly with Gregoritsch and Benes.

"It's not ideal, but these internationals will take place. Even though it's a virus mutation zone, the games won't be called off. It doesn't help to think about it too long. We have to accept it."

Freiburg's Christian Streich said "very difficult decisions" had to be made with his club allowing players to partially travel for the upcoming fixtures.

Some players are hoping to impress in the limited opportunities they have before the end of the season.

"A European Championship is just around the corner. Vincenzo (Grifo) is invited too."

Ilkay Gündogan with Germany coach Joachim Löw.

Germany internationals enter bubble

Germany are set to play Iceland and North Macedonia in Duisburg, with trip to Bucharest to play Romania sandwiched in-between.

And all this amid an anticipated third wave and forecasts of a stricter lockdown in Germany.

Premier League-based players such as Ilkay Gündogan, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Antonio Rüdiger, and Bernd Leno have been cleared to travel to Duisburg after an agreement with the region's health department, which include "extremely strict additional requirements”.

The players will have to self-isolate within the national team's own existing "bubble”. They will only be allowed contact with their teammates during training, team meetings, and the matches. Others they will have to limit contact.

Rising cases in Germany

In anticipation of a third wave, the German Football League is also looking to tighten up its own hygiene concept. Increasing the number of tests required for players is one expected measure.

A number of footballers returned from the last international break in August with coronavirus, while recently a number of Bundesliga 2 matches have been postponed due to rising cases. Players from Holstein Kiel and Hannover are currently in quarantine.

However, in the third division, Hansa Rostock played in front of about 700 supporters against Halleschen FC on the weekend, as football clubs desperately try to find a way to safely return fans to stadiums.

It had been mooted that RB Leipzig could welcome 999 fans to their title-clash against Bayern Munich next month, but Leipzig mayor Burkhard Jung quashed that concept on Monday.