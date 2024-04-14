How Bayer Leverkusen won the Bundesliga

After finishing second five times, Bayer Leverkusen are finally Bundesliga champions. Xabi Alonso’s side have ended Bayern Munich’s run of 11 straight titles. DW looks at how they did it.

The appointment of Xabi Alonso

Though the stunning unbeaten campaign of 2023-24 has captured global attention, Bayer Leverkusen’s charge to a first Bundesliga title has its origins in a miserable start to the previous campaign. Gerardo Seoane, who had overseen a 3rd-placed finish the season before, was gone by October 2022, having won just five points from the first eight games.

The subsequent appointment of Xabi Alonso, who had never coached a senior side before was something of a risk, with Leverkusen in real danger of following other German heavyweights such as Schalke, Hamburg and Hertha Berlin in to the second division.

“This shouldn’t be viewed as an experiment for Leverkusen. It’s not about experience, it’s about quality," insisted sporting director Simon Rolfes on Alonso’s appointment. “There’s always an element of risk involved but you always have to improve. I’m absolutely convinced it will work out."

It’s fair to say it did. After mixed results in his first month, Alonso’s style started to come through. A system based on control of possession, width from wingbacks and a high press saw Leverkusen pick up 46 points from their last 24 games, qualify for the Europa League and confirm the cerebral former Real Madrid, Liverpool and Bayern Munich midfielder as a coach to watch.

The recruitment

The sale of Moussa Diaby to Premier League side Aston Villa for €55 million meant Rolfes had an opportunity to help Alonso build a squad in his image for this season. Nigeria striker Victor Boniface (€20.5 million) and experienced midfielders Jonas Hofmann (€10 million) and Granit Xhaka (€15 million) have been critical to Leverkusen’s run. Boniface got them off to a flyer, scoring six in his first five games before injury, while Xhaka has added steel and presence to a midfield that lacked both, and featured in every game so far. Hofmann, always a canny operator, has played 26 games and links Leverkusen’s midfield and attack.

But there’s little doubting the best value arrival, with Alex Grimaldo’s free transfer from Benfica almost certainly the best deal any German club made this term. The Spaniard, another ever present in the league, has scored nine and assisted 11 goals already. The Barcelona youth product, in tandem with Dutchman Jeremie Frimpong, has offered width, set pieces and penetration that has proved impossible to handle for the rest of the league.

“I think that’s one of my strengths in knowing where I can cause damage, knowing where the spaces are," Grimaldo told the Bundesliga in December. “With the freedom that Xabi has given me with the block we’ve got, it means I know how to attack the space and have the chances to score."

The improvement of key players

But it’s not just the new boys. Frimpong, German internationals Jonathan Tah and Robert Andrich, Argentinian central midfielder Exequiel Palacios and several others have all found a consistency they lacked under previous coaches.

Florian Wirtz is another case in point. Long-regarded as one of Germany’s brightest hopes, Wirtz was still recovering from a cruciate ligament injury that dashed his 2022 World Cup hopes when Alonso arrived. While his performances under Seaone had been good, the 20-year-old has moved up another notch now he’s fully fit and firing under Alonso, scoring a treble as Leverkusen brushed aside Werder Bremen with a 5-0 win to seal the title on Sunday. "The control, the play between the lines, in small spaces, this is something natural, and something I can’t teach him," said the Spanish boss.

Germany internationals Jonathan Tah and Florian Wirtz are among those who have kicked on under Alonso Image: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa/picture alliance

Wirtz is yet another Leverkusen man to have featured in every league game, demonstrating the consistency of selection and good fortune with injuries which have also marked their season. His eight goals and 11 assists are both career highs and he is also now Germany’s fastest ever men’s international goalscorer. Europe’s big clubs are interested but Alonso’s decision to stay put in Leverkusen might just influence his young charge.

Beating Bayern Munich

That decision meant Bayern Munich, as well as Liverpool, were denied their primary coaching target. But it isn’t the first time Alonso has thwarted the Bavarians this season. An injury-time penalty from Palacios rescued a point in Munich in September but it was a thoroughly convincing 3-0 home win in February that, in the eyes of many, turned Leverkusen from a team troubling Bayern to one who would dethrone them after 11 consecutive titles.

Xabi Alonso played for Bayern Munich but has had the better of them as a coach Image: Hirnschal/osnapix/IMAGO

That Bayern loanee Josip Stanisic opened the scoring was a reflection of Bayern’s confused recruitment and, perhaps, arrogance. On the day, Bayern were toothless, with just one shot on goal, and Leverkusen picked them off with ease. It felt like a changing of the guard and was hailed as a tactical masterclass from Alonso.

The late show, on repeat

In the end, Leverkusen’s relentless run and Bayern’s uncharacteristic collapse has meant the title has been secured with little drama. That’s rarely been the case with Leverkusen in the past, with the nickname ‘Neverkusen’ (or Vizekusen in German) a commonly-thrown reference to losses of nerve in the past.

This season that’s been flipped on its head by a number of injury-time salvage jobs. The Werkself have scored a staggering 24 goals in 29 league games after the 81st minute. They’ve made a remarkable habit of turning losses in to draws, draws in to wins or even, as happened against Hoffenheim and Europa League opponents Qarabag in March, defeats in to wins in injury time.

They are Neverkusen no more.

Edited by: Mark Meadows