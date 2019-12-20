 How Bauhaus came to an Eifel abbey | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 20.12.2019

Culture

How Bauhaus came to an Eifel abbey

Far away from Weimar and Dessau, Bauhaus lives on in the Maria Laach Abbey in the Eifel region. One of the most famous Bauhaus ceramists was a monk in the pilgrimage church. His designs are still reproduced there today.

Klosterkirche Maria Laach (Fotolia/smarti)

Fifteen Benedictine monks gather together as a choir for midday prayer in the Maria Laach Abbey, a jewel of Romanesque architecture. Their singing majestically resounds within the historic walls of this pilgrimage church, which is also a popular excursion destination.

But while the church, located on the largest lake of the volcanic Eifel region in western Germany, attracts pilgrims and many tourists, others are attracted due to their interest in modern design.

For the past 12 years, the monastery has been home to Stephan Oppermann, a 32-year-old who is not only pursuing a religious mission at Maria Laach, but is also attending to the legacy of Bauhaus.

Since Oppermann — or Brother Stephan as he is known at Maria Laach — arrived at the monastery, ceramics in the Bauhaus tradition have been produced in a small workshop under his supervision. These are based on models by Theodor Bogler, a prior in charge of the abbey from 1938 to 1948 who was also inspired by the Bauhaus.

Stephan Oppermann overlooks some high-design ceramics (DW/S. Oelze)

Brother Stephan overlooks some high-design ceramics

From the Bauhaus to God

Before Bogler went into the monastery, he had taken a detour to the Bauhaus school of design, architecture and applied arts in Weimar. After abandoning his studies in architecture, he trained as a potter the ceramics workshop in Dornburg, near Weimar. There he studied for four years with prominent teachers such as sculptor Gerhard Marcks and master potter Max Krehan.

Bogler designed cream-colored storage containers for flour, rice and sugar, as well as storage bottles for the "Haus am Horn" — the first Bauhaus model building in Weimar. Their color perfectly complemented the legendary "Frankfurt kitchen" invented at the time.

"Bogler is regarded as one of the most important ceramists with regard to the Weimar phase of Bauhaus, along with Margret Friedländer and Otto Lindich," Werner Möller of the Bauhausstiftung Dessau told DW. "Their aim was to extract ceramics from its earthenware past and move it in the direction of industrial production."

Bogler cup design at Maria Laach (DW/S. Oelze)

The Bogler cup is a top-seller

Today, Bogler's colorful cups, vases and teapots are once again handmade in the Maria Laach workshop and boast clean, minimalist form and optimum functionality. They are based on some of the 6,000 Bogler design drawings that are stored in the monastery archives.

Theodor Bogler's combination teapot corresponds perfectly to the idea of the modular system developed by Walter Gropius, the founding director of the Bauhaus. His idea was to only assemble prefabricated spatial bodies on site in order to save time and money. Standardized prefabricated parts are built together.

"This jug design is clearly a very constructivist approach, without needing any sort of liturgical sign or any other religious, political or philosophical symbols. It is neutral at its core," said Möller. He noted that the Bauhaus concept was based on both serving and reaching the general public.

The combination teapot in yellow, as well as vases and cups designed by Theodor Bogler (DW/S. Oelze)

The combination teapot in yellow, as well as vases and cups designed by Theodor Bogler

From lieutenant to ceramist

Theodor Bogler was born in Hofgeismar in northern Hesse in 1897 and was into his 20s when he decided to start a new life and study at the Bauhaus.

Before that, he had been a highly decorated lieutenant during the First World War. When he resigned his service in 1918, he had to decide how he wanted to shape his life in the future and decided to learn a trade.

The foundation of the Bauhaus school in 1919, shortly after the First World War, embodied a period of change in Germany.

The Bauhaus trademarks of concentrated design and simplicity offered Bogler the opportunity to say farewell to his familiar patterns of life and to embark on a new career path. Like so many of his generation, Bogler no longer wanted to follow his parents' lifestyle. He was also marked by the traumas of the battlefields and the horrors of war — just like the Bauhaus founder himself, Walter Gropius.

"One came from the trenches of battle to an impoverished country, the shame of the Treaty of Versailles still in the back of one's mind, and there was the need for stability and orientation," explained Brother Stephan during the tour of the monastery grounds.

Watch video 01:01

#DailyDrone: Haus am Horn, Weimar

Community origins

The name Bauhaus itself promised stability and orientation; it was inspired by the concept of "Bauhütte," which was a type of Medieval guild organization of stonemasons.

In the guiding principles of the Bauhaus, stress was placed on living and working together in a community and on projects, and not on a "genius cult." Craftsmen and artists were to collaborate and co-create works of art.

Bogler, who had experienced so much misery during the war, enjoyed the sense of community, the spirit of optimism and the positive energy at the Bauhaus. He loved the pottery workshop in which he worked, as well as being outdoors in nature. In 1925, he became commercial manager of the pottery workshop.

Bogler cup (DW/S. Oelze)

The Bogler cup is a handmade work

Man of the cloth

The turning point in his life was the sudden death of his wife, with this tragic stroke of fate leading the potter Bogler to join the Benedictine Order, seeking a life in community that was even more intense than at the Bauhaus.

He quickly became interested in the "liturgical movement," which was gaining more ground in the post-war years. After all, it was not only the Bauhaus, but also the Catholic Church, that aimed to try out new ways to get people more actively involved in the liturgy. During that period, Maria Laach was regarded as an important center of the liturgical movement. Bogler moved there from Weimar on January 4, 1927.

Yet Bogler did not quite leave his Bauhaus past behind. Not only did he set up the ceramic workshops at Maria Laach, he also persuaded Walter Gropius, Marcel Breuer and other Bauhaus colleagues to design a building wing for the monastery.

Maria Laach guesthouse (DW/S. Oelze)

Those who stay as guests overnight at Maria Laach, stay in this Bauhaus design

Nowadays, anyone who visits Maria Laach as a guest for the night will stay in a Bauhaus Gesamtkunstwerk. From the door handle to the stair railing to the ceiling light, it's all Bauhaus, designed in 1931 by Weber, Breuer and Gropius. "The original windows can still be viewed there. Even the curtains have a fixed design, with them reflecting the design of the windows," explained Oppermann.

Recognizing Bauhaus and religion

2019 was the year of the 100th anniversary of Bauhaus. It was celebrated in many different events, yet the link between religion and Bauhaus hardly played a role.

In response, Oppermann has curated an exhibition focusing on Theodor Bogler that celebrates the forgotten ceramist monk and his colleague Otto Lindig with some 500 objects. These were central to a life dedicated to change and renewal.

The exhibition on Theodor Bogler runs through February 20, 2020.

  • Walter Gropius, 1933 (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    10 essential facts about Bauhaus

    It started as an actual school

    In 1919, Walter Gropius became the director of a new institution, the Staatliches Bauhaus, also simply known as the Bauhaus, which merged the former Grand Ducal School of Arts and Crafts and the Weimar Academy of Fine Art. Even though Gropius was an architect and the term Bauhaus literally translates as "construction house," the school of design did not have an architecture department until 1927.

  • Bauhaus wo(picture-alliance/akg-images)

    10 essential facts about Bauhaus

    It was against the arts' class snobbery

    In a pamphlet for an April 1919 exhibition, Gropius stated that his goal was "to create a new guild of craftsmen, without the class distinctions which raise an arrogant barrier between craftsman and artist." Combining influences from modernism, the English Arts and Crafts movement, and Constructivism, Gropius promoted the idea that design was to serve the community.

  • Josef Hartwig's chess set (picture-alliance/dpa/O.Berg)

    10 essential facts about Bauhaus

    It proved that the functional needn't be boring

    The most basic principle of the movement of the Bauhaus school was "form follows function." According to this idea, simple but elegant geometric shapes were designed based on the intended function or purpose of a building or an object. Illustrating this concept, the pieces of this chess game designed by Josef Hartwig (1923-24) are stylized to suggest how each of them moves and its rank of power.

  • Bauhaus building Dessau (picture-alliance/dpa)

    10 essential facts about Bauhaus

    It promoted the idea of the 'total work of art'

    The interdisciplinary approach of the school's professors and students meant that visual arts, graphic design, architecture as well as product and furniture design all came into conversation with how people lived in the modern world. They thereby actualized the concept of the "Gesamtkunstwerk," or complete work of art. This photo shows the interior of the Bauhaus school in Dessau.

  • Group picture of Bauhaus instructors 1926 (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    10 essential facts about Bauhaus

    It included several influential artists

    The school had many major artists among its teachers. This photo from 1926 features, from left to right, Josef Albers, Hinnerk Scheper, Georg Muche, Laszlo Moholy-Nagy, Herbert Bayer, Joost Schmidt, Walter Gropius, Marcel Breuer, Wassily Kandinsky, Paul Klee, Lyonel Feininger, Gunta Stölzl and Oskar Schlemmer. Hannes Meyer and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe were also directors of the school.

  • Costumes for Oskar Schlemmer's Triadic Ballet from 1922 (Getty Images/P. Macdiarmid)

    10 essential facts about Bauhaus

    Bauhaus artists held legendary costume parties

    Although the Bauhaus is associated with minimalist design, students and teachers invested an unsuspected amount of energy in creating surreal costumes for parties, as reported by Farkas Molnar in his 1925 essay, "Life at the Bauhaus." The parties began as improvised events but were later turned into large-scale productions, such as Oskar Schlemmer's "Triadic Ballet" from 1922 (photo).

  • Bauhaus in Dessau (picture alliance/dpa/J. Wolf)

    10 essential facts about Bauhaus

    The institution closed several times

    Political tensions led to different closures of the school. After being based in Weimar from 1919 to 1925, the Bauhaus moved to Dessau (picture). When the Nazis gained control of the city council there, the school closed again in 1932 and was reopened in Berlin. It was closed permanently in April 1933, pressured by the Nazi regime, which criticized the institution for producing "degenerate art."

  • Israel Weiße Stadt in Tel Aviv (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Grimm)

    10 essential facts about Bauhaus

    Its ideals nevertheless spread worldwide

    Even though the Bauhaus school was closed, different members of its staff kept spreading its idealistic concepts after they fled Germany. For example, many Jewish architects of the Bauhaus school contributed to the White City of Tel Aviv (picture), where a collection of 4,000 buildings were designed in the Bauhaus style. It is a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site.

  • tubular furniture designed by Marcel Breuer and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe from 1927 to 1930 (picture-alliance/ dpa)

    10 essential facts about Bauhaus

    It still influences designers today

    Though today people might most commonly associate modern, affordable, modular furniture with Ikea, the concept wasn't born in Sweden, but rather inspired by the classic works of Bauhaus designers. This photo shows tubular furniture designed by Marcel Breuer and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe from 1927 to 1930.

  • Bauhaus archive in Berlin (picture alliance/Arco Images/Schoening)

    10 essential facts about Bauhaus

    Germany launches its 2019 Bauhaus centenary

    The Bauhaus school turns 100 in 2019. Germany's major celebratory program involves not only the three museums housed in the former schools in Weimar, Dessau and Berlin (picture), but also at least 10 of the country's 16 federal states will participate. Expect several exhibitions, events, publications — and even new museums.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


