How baby wombat Wilbur warms hearts
Need a break from world news? Follow Wilbur the wombat, a foundling at an Australian zoo, as he explores his new home.
Wilbur the orphan
Adorable baby wombat Wilbur has found a new home. As a foundling, he now lives at the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby north of the port metropolis of Sydney in the south of the Australian continent. His mother was hit and killed by a car and passers-by rescued Wilbur from her pouch.
Wooly pouch for Wilbur
Wombats are marsupials that live exclusively in Australia. They use their sharp claws to dig tunnel systems and burrows, which they leave at dusk to forage. A small wombat, called a joey, stays in its mother's pouch for about six months. For Wilbur, the pouch is now made of wool. Keeper Seleena De Gelder cares for him around the clock.
Wilbur's snappy neighbors
Some of his new neighbors at the zoo are considerably less cuddly. The Australian Reptile Park is home to more than 40 adult alligators, and staff are on alert for the annual check-up for the dangerous reptiles. Alligators are cold-blooded animals and spend the cold season in brumation, meaning their metabolism slows down. Before that, keepers make sure the animals are in perfect health.
Elvis the cranky crocodile
Eleven skilled keepers have a firm grip on Elvis the saltwater crocodile. The cranky croc needed dental treatment. The 57-year-old strongman is 4.75 meters (15.5 feet) long and weighs about 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds). The tug-of-war between crocodile Elvis and the keepers was a real crowd-pleaser at the zoo.
Fluffy koalas Down Under
This little koala is serious competition for Wilbur's status as cutest animal baby at the zoo. The pink snout poking out of the mother's pouch belongs to the 100th koala to be born at the park. The fluffy tree-dwellers are among the most famous symbols for Down Under, along with kangaroos. In the wild, the population is endangered by wildfires, drought and the cutting down of their habitat.
Manicure for Estrella
Female tortoise Estrella also lives at the Reptile Park. Here, the well-traveled lady is enjoying a manicure. In 2020, the Galapagos tortoise came from Rostock in Germany to New South Wales in Australia to meet her new life partner Hugo at Somersby Zoo. Hugo's desire for a relationship had previously been posted in an online dating portal by the zoo's team.
Taking their first hops
Taytay and Swifty (named after US popstar Taylor Swift) are two little kangaroos at the park. In June 2023, the still-small Eastern grey kangaroos left the pouch and have been exploring their home ever since. The first hops young kangaroos take on their big feet are still a bit wobbly, but by now, Taytay and Swifty stand securely on their strong hind legs.
Enjoy your stay, Wilbur!
There is a lot for Wilbur to discover at the zoo. The first few days are critical for orphaned wild animals if they are injured or malnourished. "We watched him closely, and he made it through like a champ," reported his keeper, De Gelder. If he stays healthy, the wombat will be released back into the wild after 12 months. Enjoy your stay, Wilbur!