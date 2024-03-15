How B-Boy Junior turned his disability into a superpower

DanceDemocratic Republic of CongoHow B-Boy Junior turned his disability into a superpower To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoDanceDemocratic Republic of Congo03/15/2024March 15, 2024B-Boy Junior has had polio since the age of three. But this hasn’t stopped him from becoming a star on France's breakdance scene. Known for his acrobatic style, his story is one about resilience and the power of dance. https://p.dw.com/p/4dT0vAdvertisement