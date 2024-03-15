  1. Skip to content
How B-Boy Junior turned his disability into a superpower

March 15, 2024

B-Boy Junior has had polio since the age of three. But this hasn’t stopped him from becoming a star on France's breakdance scene. Known for his acrobatic style, his story is one about resilience and the power of dance.

More on Dance from around the world

DW Sendung Euromaxx | Tänzerin

Dancing despite a disability

Sophie Hauenherm overcomes physical obstacles to be a professional dancer.
DanceMarch 16, 202303:52 min
Kiev City Ballett in Paris showing solidarity with Ukraine

Kyiv City Ballet - Stranded in Paris

The Kyiv City Ballet has found a temporary home in Paris.
DanceMarch 13, 202201:36 min
Goethe-Medal 2021 | Chinese dancer and choreographer Wen Hui

The body as archive of memory

Artist and choreographer Wen Hui revolutionized contemporary Chinese dance.
DanceDecember 4, 202103:50 min