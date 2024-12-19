  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
SyriaMiddle East crisisGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
PoliticsEurope

Will Germany Send Syrians Back?

Nina Haase
December 19, 2024

In this episode, we dive into the complexities surrounding the future of Syrians in Germany. The debate has been heating up since the Assad regime was toppled. Host Nina Haase speaks to DW's Michaela Küfner and migration expert Raphael Bossong from SWP think tank about where Germany stands-almost ten years after Angela Merkel said "we can do this" about taking in more than a million people.

https://p.dw.com/p/4oNIw

In this episode, we dive into the complexities surrounding the future of Syrians in Germany. After the Assad regime was toppled, the German government decided to suspend asylum proceedings for Syrian citizens. The debate in Germany has been heating up since then- not least because political parties are attempting to stress their differences even more than usual: We properly entered election campaign period this week, after all, with German chancellor Olaf Scholz losing the requested vote of confidence in parliament, paving the way for elections on February 23rd. Host Nina Haase speaks to DW's Michaela Küfner and migration expert Raphael Bossong from SWP think tank about where Germany stands-almost ten years after Angela Merkel said "we can do this" about taking in more than a million people.

Key discussions include:

  • The potential impact on the German labor market if a large number of Syrians were to return to Syria
  • The varying statuses of Syrians in Germany and the implications of these differences
  • The evolution of German conservatives’ migration policies since Angela Merkel
  • The role of migration and asylum policies in the current German election campaign
Skip next section More on Politics from Europe

More on Politics from Europe

French NATO troops exercise with a Ceaser howitzer at a training area in Finland.

NATO holds its largest-ever artillery exercise in Europe

DW's Alexandra von Nahmen reports from a training area in Finland's far north, close to the border with Russia.
PoliticsNovember 21, 202402:37 min
Fact check composite picture showing a sign with a mosque depicted on it lying on the ground. The image has the words "Disinformation against Muslims on the rise" and a blue tick mark.

Fact check: Disinformation against Muslims on the rise

Hate comments against Muslims and migrants have increased sharply. Here's a look at the most common narratives and who is behind them. 
PoliticsOctober 22, 202408:02 min
A soldier taking part in the NATO exercise "Ramstein Flag 2024" climbs into a fighter jet.

NATO trains warding off missile attacks in giant air drill

NATO has held its largest ever air exercise aimed at practicing defending NATO's skies from ballistic missile threats.
PoliticsOctober 17, 202402:36 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Politics from around the world

More on Politics from around the world

Members of the United Nations Security Council vote in May, 2024.

UN Security Council: Africa's push for permanent seats

The historic under-representation of Africa on the UN Security Council is back in the spotlight. Is change long overdue?
PoliticsAugust 14, 202402:39 min
external

Does it help to be rude to your president?

Kenyan officials warned that "goons" who heckle President Ruto will be arrested.
PoliticsJuly 31, 202403:27 min
Vorschaubild | Mapped Out: Why some Arab states side with Israel 

Why some Arab states side with Israel

Leaders of most Arab countries condemn Israel's war in Gaza. Yet, some Arab governments have close ties to the country.
PoliticsJune 24, 202413:46 min
Show more