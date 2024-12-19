Will Germany Send Syrians Back?

In this episode, we dive into the complexities surrounding the future of Syrians in Germany. The debate has been heating up since the Assad regime was toppled. Host Nina Haase speaks to DW's Michaela Küfner and migration expert Raphael Bossong from SWP think tank about where Germany stands-almost ten years after Angela Merkel said "we can do this" about taking in more than a million people.

In this episode, we dive into the complexities surrounding the future of Syrians in Germany. After the Assad regime was toppled, the German government decided to suspend asylum proceedings for Syrian citizens. The debate in Germany has been heating up since then- not least because political parties are attempting to stress their differences even more than usual: We properly entered election campaign period this week, after all, with German chancellor Olaf Scholz losing the requested vote of confidence in parliament, paving the way for elections on February 23rd. Host Nina Haase speaks to DW's Michaela Küfner and migration expert Raphael Bossong from SWP think tank about where Germany stands-almost ten years after Angela Merkel said "we can do this" about taking in more than a million people.

Key discussions include: