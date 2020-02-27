 How Asia′s official maps promote propaganda | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 03.03.2020

Asia

How Asia's official maps promote propaganda

Some countries in Asia issue official maps with their own version of where the national borders should be drawn. Many are used to influence public opinion. In India, distributing an unofficial map is a criminal offense.

A woman looks at a map of Asia

When children anywhere in the world are taught geography, they draw maps and learn the location of states, borders, cities and rivers.

Indian schoolchildren drawing a map of India will draw the Ganges perhaps with a blue squiggle; the capital New Delhi with a big black dot. And when they draw northern India, they will be taught to include all of Kashmir, a territory that India, Pakistan and even China claim parts of.

Indian schools will also avoid conveying the fact that large parts of supposedly "Indian" Kashmir are actually administered by Pakistan. Schoolchildren won't learn that some people living in India-administered Kashmir seek independence from India, or even advocate joining the territory with Pakistan.

Many Indians learn about this geopolitical debacle for the first time as adults after reading about it in foreign publications or seeing maps produced abroad. In India, distributing maps that do not depict the official version of geography can result in criminal prosecution.

The modern geopolitics that influence the region date back to the British Empire in India, and the "princely state" of Jammu and Kashmir that was dissolved following the partition of India in 1947.

In Pakistan, the Kashmir issue is equally touchy. On official maps, Jammu and Kashmir is included as the territory of Pakistan. However, contrary to the Indian maps, Pakistani maps indicate the ambiguous status of border areas with terms like "disputed territory" and "frontier undefined" printed on maps.

Maps of Kashmir look different in India and Pakistan

Maps of Kashmir look different in India and Pakistan

Mapping nationalism

India and Pakistan are not the only countries using maps as a propaganda tool. Many Asian countries publish official maps with geography that has a loose connection with factual accuracy. 

Tim Trainor is chairman of the International Cartographic Association and founding member of the United Nations Committee of Experts on Global Geospatial Information Management. He told DW that maps can influence how people think about parts of the world.

"Maps are very powerful and you know when most people look at a map, the most map readers assume that the information that they're looking at is correct," he said.

A map of conflicting claims in Kashmir

An accurate map depicting the current situation following the Indian government's reorganization of the Indian part of Kashmir should look something like this

Similar to numbers and figures that seem to be objective, but are not required to be accurate, maps are especially effective as instruments of propaganda.

The German author Ute Schneider writes in her book "The power of maps" that there are no "objective" or "unbiased" maps because "maps are instruments of power."

Maps can become a contentious issue between countries. For example, several countries in Southeast Asia strongly criticized the 2019 movie "Abominable" for a scene where a map depicting China's controversial interpretation of the South China Sea was seen in the background.

Read moreChina's ambitious bid for Southeast Asia hegemony

The map showed the "nine-dash line," which depicts all of Taiwan and the entire South China Sea as Chinese territory.

China claims historical sovereignty, but Taiwan and neighboring countries reject Beijing's territorial claims in the region. In 2016, an international court ruled that China's claims in the South China Sea are not legal under international maritime law.

The South China Sea's disputed islands

Critical use of maps

Many maps around the world show borders that are inaccurate, one-sided or intentionally incorrect.

In an ongoing dispute, North and South Korea both claim the entire Korean Peninsula. For years, there was disagreement between Thailand and Cambodia about the border near the Preah Vihear Temple.

Japan, which lost part of the Kuril Islands to the Soviet Union (now Russia) after World War II, depicts the islands as Japanese territory on its maps.

On a correct version of this map of Japan, the Kuril Islands would be indicated as Russian or at least as disputed. The reference to "the northernmost end of Japan" is misleading.

Read more156-year-old map may reignite Japan-South Korea island dispute

Japan claims parts of the Kuril Islands, which officially belong to Russia

The reference to 'the northernmost end of Japan' is misleading

To avoid biased cartography, map expert Trainor said that maps should be produced in a critical and responsible manner.

First of all, it should be clear to everyone that cartographers do not define borders. That is the job of states through contracts and agreements.

"There's not one authority for all boundaries across the globe," said Trainor, adding that people should look at maps keeping in mind: "Who created the map and for what purpose?"

A good map should include the sources for how boundaries are drawn and include a date.

The maps from the US Geological Survey provide a good example. In the lower left corner, the map maker is listed along with the data for all of the map contents, including streets, names and boundaries.

A USGS map

A good map will have a date and sources for data

Interpreting Google earth

The UN is aware of the political sensitivity of maps. The department officially responsible for maps, the "UN Geospatial Information Section," publishes them with a disclaimer: "The boundaries and names shown and the designations used on this map do not imply official endorsement or acceptance by the United Nations."

For several years, Google Maps has been by far the widest used web-based navigation tool. Google Maps is a geographic source for private users, and is also a basis for scientific and journalistic research.

Read moreJapan and China vie for influence in Indonesia

But online maps are also influenced by politics. In 2014, the Knight-Mozilla OpenNews project proved that Google adapts its maps according to the user's location.  This means that a user in India sees the world differently from how a user in China or Pakistan would see it.

Google shows a different version of Kashmir maps depending on the country

Google shows a different version of Kashmir maps depending on the country

When asked by DW how Google approaches depicting disputed borders, the company said its maps reflect border disputes as much as possible.

"If we have local versions of Maps, we follow the local regulations for designations and boundaries. We do not create normative maps, we depict the basic truth," Google said in a statement to DW. "We do not create or make changes to boundaries; rather we work with our data providers to obtain the best possible definition of where a border should be."

Read moreHow Japan is using an old German map to irk South Korea

Who the data providers are, and who decides the bottom line is unclear. Google did not respond to DW's follow-up questions.

In January 2020, former Google manager Ross LaJeunesse said that the company was required to comply with national regulations for maps in China.

"In China, the government not only demands full access to a company's user data and infrastructure, it also expects the full cooperation of companies to ensure that Chinese users see only content that is in line with government standards," LaJeunesse wrote on the blogging platform Medium.

  • Refugee camp in Delhi during partition of India (picture alliance/dpa/United Archives/WHA)

    Partition of India: The way forward

    Birth of two nations

    In 1947, British India was divided into two countries - India and Pakistan. Pakistan's founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah and his All-India Muslim League party had first demanded autonomy for Muslim-majority areas in the undivided India, and only later a separate country for Muslims. Jinnah believed that Hindus and Muslims could not continue to live together, as they were distinctly different "nations."

  • Destruction in a shopping street in Lahore (picture alliance/dpa/AP Images)

    Partition of India: The way forward

    The line of blood

    The partition of British India was extremely violent. Following the birth of India and Pakistan, violent communal riots began in many western areas, mostly in Punjab. Historians say that more than a million people died in clashes, and millions more migrated from Indian territory to Pakistan and from the Pakistani side to India.

  • Indian Sikh troops in Kashmir (picture alliance/dpa/AP Photo/M. Desfor)

    Partition of India: The way forward

    The 1948 war

    India and Pakistan clashed over Kashmir soon after their independence. The Muslim-majority Kashmir region was ruled by a Hindu leader, but Jinnah wanted it to be part of Pakistani territory. Indian and Pakistani troops fought in Kashmir in 1948, with India taking control of most part of the valley, while Pakistan occupied a smaller area. India and Pakistan continue to clash over Kashmir.

  • Mahatma Gandhi with Muhammad Ali Jinnah (AP)

    Partition of India: The way forward

    Like US and Canada?

    Liberal historians say that Jinnah and Mahatma Gandhi wanted cordial ties between newly independent states. Jinnah, for instance, believed that ties between India and Pakistan should be similar to those between the US and Canada. But after his death in 1948, his successors followed a collision course with New Delhi.

  • Lord Louis Mountbatten and Muhammed Ali Jinnah (picture alliance/dpa/AP Photo/M. Desfor )

    Partition of India: The way forward

    The 'other'

    Indian and Pakistani governments present very different accounts of the partition. While India emphasizes the Indian National Congress' freedom movement against British rulers - with Gandhi as its main architect - Pakistani textbooks focus on a "struggle" against both British and Hindu "oppression." State propaganda in both countries paints each other as an "enemy" that cannot be trusted.

  • India Kashmir protest (Picture alliance/AP Photo/D. Yasin)

    Partition of India: The way forward

    Worsening ties

    Diplomatic ties between India and Pakistan have remained acrimonious for the past seven decades. The issue of Islamist terrorism has marred relations in the last few years, with New Delhi accusing Islamabad of backing Islamist jihadists to wage a war in India-administered Kashmir. India also blames Pakistan-based groups for launching terror attacks on Indian soil. Islamabad denies these claims.

  • Cricket fans from Pakistan and India (Getty Images/S. Barbour)

    Partition of India: The way forward

    The way forward

    Many young people in both India and Pakistan are urging their governments to improve bilateral ties. Islamabad-based documentary filmmaker Wajahat Malik believes the best way for India and Pakistan to develop a closer relationship is through more interaction between their peoples. "Trade and tourism are the way forward for us. When people come together, the states will follow suit," Malik told DW.

    Author: Shamil Shams


