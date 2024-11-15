  1. Skip to content
How are Germany's conservatives preparing for Trump 2.0?

Nina Haase
November 15, 2024

Germany is gearing up for a snap election in early 2025. The conservative CDU/CSU is leading in the polls. What's at stake for German politics and trans-Atlantic relations with the US? In this episode, hosts Nina Haase and Michaela Küfner sit down with Thomas Silberhorn, a senior member of Bundestag for the CSU, to talk through how to prepare for Trump 2.0 in domestically turbulent times.

Key Issues: CDU/CSU rising ahead of the 2025 snap elections • What's next for Olaf Scholz? • What does Trump 2.0 mean for Germany? Will the conservatives take a tougher stance on Russia and Ukraine? • What does a domestically busy period mean for Germany's NATO relations and Europe's security posture? • How will Germany's conservatives deal with the Ukraine crisis, including the question: would they deliver Taurus missiles?

"If we win this election, Olaf Scholz will no longer be part of a future government" – Thomas Silberhorn on the CSU's vision for Germany.

In this candid interview, Silberhorn shares the conservatives' take on Russian aggression, defense and NATO unity. He also talks about the need to rebuild Europe's security system from scratch. Plus, we get a peek into the CDU/CSU's election strategy.

