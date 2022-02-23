How are EU and NATO reacting? DW's Alexandra von Nahmen reports from Brussels

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Pro-Russian separatist leaders in Ukraine's Donbas region have requested military support from Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.
Russia's aggression both unifies NATO and puts it under enormous pressure to provide deterrence and reassurance. Teri Schultz looks at how the alliance is preparing for whatever comes next.
Experts say Beijing wants to avoid overtly taking sides, while looking for divisions in how Western countries respond to Russian aggression.
The sanctions include asset freezes and travel bans targeting individuals and groups linked to the ongoing crisis in eastern Ukraine. Bloc leaders are set to meet Thursday for a crisis summit.
