Schweiz Gletscher Klimawandel
Image: MAYK WENDT/Keystone/picture alliance

How Ancient Ice Preserves Ancient History

25 minutes ago

In the Alps changes in climate are eroding glaciers. In the summer of 2022, they melted more than ever before. At the same time this endangers a chronicle of climate history caught in the ice.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ISpj

Researchers want to prevent that and drill even deeper.

 

Antarktis Thwaites-Gletscher Klimawandel
Image: NASA/Zumapress/picture alliance

The Thwaites Glacier: when a giant melts

Rising sea levels are one of the greatest threats to humanity. How high and fast is closely related to Antarctica where 90% of the Earth's ice is stored. One glacier in particular keeps researchers up at night: Thwaites.

 

 

 

USA Folgen des Hurrikans Ian in Florida
Image: Marco Bello/REUTERS

Just ask! Why are there so many hurricanes in the US?

This week's question for Tomorrow Today! comes from Luis Correra in Panama.

 

 

 

Indien |
Image: MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Manmade rain in the desert

Hardly a drop of rain reaches the ground in the United Arab Emirates, even though there are enough clouds. It is so hot that water often evaporates midair. But a cloud seeding program could actually bring rain.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 22.10.2022 – 03:30 UTC
SUN 23.10.2022 – 21:30 UTC
MON 24.10.2022 – 05:30 UTC
MON 24.10.2022 – 15:30 UTC
MON 24.10.2022 – 22:30 UTC
TUE 25.10.2022 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
 

DW Deutsch+

MON 24.10.2022 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

