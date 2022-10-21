How Ancient Ice Preserves Ancient History

In the Alps changes in climate are eroding glaciers. In the summer of 2022, they melted more than ever before. At the same time this endangers a chronicle of climate history caught in the ice.

Researchers want to prevent that and drill even deeper.

Image: NASA/Zumapress/picture alliance

The Thwaites Glacier: when a giant melts

Rising sea levels are one of the greatest threats to humanity. How high and fast is closely related to Antarctica where 90% of the Earth's ice is stored. One glacier in particular keeps researchers up at night: Thwaites.

Image: Marco Bello/REUTERS

Just ask! Why are there so many hurricanes in the US?

This week's question for Tomorrow Today! comes from Luis Correra in Panama.

Image: MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Manmade rain in the desert

Hardly a drop of rain reaches the ground in the United Arab Emirates, even though there are enough clouds. It is so hot that water often evaporates midair. But a cloud seeding program could actually bring rain.

