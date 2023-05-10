How Amazon dolphins in Brazil became climate change victims

ClimateBrazilHow Amazon dolphins in Brazil became climate change victimsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoClimateBrazilAlyona Murashova10/05/2023October 5, 2023Dozens of river dolphins have washed up dead on the shores of Brazil's Lake Tefe, located adjacent to the Amazon River. Researchers are still looking into their cause of death, but they agree global warming and climate change have played a role.https://p.dw.com/p/4X9viAdvertisement