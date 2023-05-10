  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Nobel Prize
Migration
ClimateBrazil

How Amazon dolphins in Brazil became climate change victims

Alyona Murashova
October 5, 2023

Dozens of river dolphins have washed up dead on the shores of Brazil's Lake Tefe, located adjacent to the Amazon River. Researchers are still looking into their cause of death, but they agree global warming and climate change have played a role.

https://p.dw.com/p/4X9vi
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Iranian human rights activist and the vice president of the Defenders of Human Rights Center (DHRC) Narges Mohammadi poses in this undated handout picture
Live

Iranian Narges Mohammadi wins 2023 Nobel Peace Prize

PoliticsOctober 6, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A traveller walks at the Beitbridge border post near Musina, South Africa

South Africa beefs up security to stop illegal entries

South Africa beefs up security to stop illegal entries

MigrationOctober 5, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A couple in a Japanese park hug each other

Japan's sleep-deprived employees embrace the workplace nap

Japan's sleep-deprived employees embrace the workplace nap

BusinessOctober 6, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

People sitting on benches in Goslar, a tree can be seen in the foreground

Germany's migration policy divides communities

Germany's migration policy divides communities

MigrationOctober 5, 202304:42 min
More from Germany

Europe

Refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh region sit in the back of a truck upon arrival in the border village of Kornidzor, Armenia

Armenia at a crossroads after Nagorno-Karabakh exodus

Armenia at a crossroads after Nagorno-Karabakh exodus

ConflictsOctober 5, 202303:09 min
More from Europe

North America

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court flanked by police officers

Cryptocurrency fraud: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on trial

Cryptocurrency fraud: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on trial

BusinessOctober 4, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A researcher from the Mamiraua Institute for Sustainable Development retrieves dead dolphins from the Tefé lake.

How Amazon dolphins in Brazil became climate change victims

How Amazon dolphins in Brazil became climate change victims

ClimateOctober 5, 202302:03 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage