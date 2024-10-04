How AI is Changing our Sex Lives

How AI is Changing our Sex LivesOctober 4, 2024
How well can an AI sex doll hold a conversation?
At the Berlin Cybrothel, artificial intelligence equips AI sex dolls with conversation skills. How well does it work, and will AI play a role in providing sexual gratification in the future?
When an AI Partner Disables Erotic Conversations
For some people, Replika chatbots are more than virtual friends. They also develop romantic feelings. That’s why some users experienced emotional turmoil when Replika makers disabled sexual role-playing games in the app.
How AI Porn Impacts Our Self-Image
AI porn generators can easily create pornographic images that may reinforce unrealistic body ideals. Does this change how we see ourselves and others?
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 05.10.2024 – 02:02 UTC
SAT 05.10.2024 – 04:15 UTC
SAT 05.10.2024 – 10.15 UTC
SAT 05.10.2024 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 05.10.2024 – 17:15 UTC
SAT 05.10.2024 – 21.15 UTC
SUN 06.10.2024 – 07:15 UTC
SUN 06.10.2024 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 06.10.2024 – 14:15 UTC
SUN 06.10.2024 – 18:15 UTC
MON 07.10.2024 – 06:15 UTC
MON 07.10.2024 – 08:30 UTC
TUE 08.10.2024 – 12:45 UTC
TUE 08.10.2024 – 21:45 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4