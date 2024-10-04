How AI is Changing our Sex Lives

An increasing number of people are falling in love with chatbots, getting intimate with sex robots, and creating AI porn. How much is AI changing our love lives and influencing our perception of sexual partners?

How well can an AI sex doll hold a conversation?

At the Berlin Cybrothel, artificial intelligence equips AI sex dolls with conversation skills. How well does it work, and will AI play a role in providing sexual gratification in the future?

When an AI Partner Disables Erotic Conversations

For some people, Replika chatbots are more than virtual friends. They also develop romantic feelings. That’s why some users experienced emotional turmoil when Replika makers disabled sexual role-playing games in the app.

How AI Porn Impacts Our Self-Image

AI porn generators can easily create pornographic images that may reinforce unrealistic body ideals. Does this change how we see ourselves and others?

