How African journalists report on Africa

Not much has been published about how African media outlets report about the continent. This was the first conclusion Moky Makura, director of Africa No Filter, drew. So she got down to tackling stereotypes about the African continent and fostering balanced reporting — and it starts from inside the continent.

Makura's South African-based NGO initiated a three-week study on reporting about Africa. Over 60 media outlets in 15 African countries took part in the study, including interviews with media workers.

One eyebrow-raising statistic emerged: 35% of the reports originate from non-African media outlets or news agencies. France's AFP tops the list, followed by the UK's BBC.

According to one questionnaire on the most popular African outlet over the last year, only seven out of the top 25 are based on the African continent. The BBC tops this list.

Big stories such as the release of the Nigerian Chibok girls in 2017 occasionally make a splash across the continent

Why is foreign media strong in Africa?

It is a question of funding, says Moky Makura. 63% of the surveyed media groups do not have correspondents in other African countries. "Two-thirds of them just have no way of actually figuring out what's happening in another country on the continent," Makura told DW.

Some media houses have experienced such massive budget cuts that they no longer have a presence outside large urban centers and are forced to rely on external sources, including those from Al-Jazeera and Chinese agencies.

Media specialist Professor Ufuoma Akpojivi of the South African University of Witwatersrand points to another reason why non-African media outlets are popular: "Many countries have no strong tradition of a free press or freedom of expression that allow African media groups to report independently," Akpojivi told DW. Originally from Nigeria, Akpojivi says Nigerians "tend to believe Western sources more than Nigerian sources because they believe they [western media] are free from political interference."

Akpojivi also spoke of an "unconscious bias," for example, in Nigeria and Ghana, individuals with political or economic connections own most media houses, which erodes the trust of the media house among the public.

Trational media, like newspapers, have been hard hit by budget cuts

There are, however, a handful of homegrown African outlets, like the African News Agency (ANA), which belongs to the South African investment group Sekunjalo. The agency, founded in 2015, wants to publicize African topics — across the continent and globally. ANA told DW that the journalistic team is currently almost exclusively based in South Africa, ANA told DW. But the agency uses a continent-wide network of partners to cover Africa.

Pan-African news agency battles

But the ANA agency has not had the success it would have liked, managing director Vashantha Angamuthu said during an online discussion in February. On average, only 50 stories are consumed daily. The agency estimates it reaches around 60 million people, the most in Africa. This roughly equates to the population of South Africa.

"The struggle to find a market for African content is very real," said Angamuthu. She blames funding shortfalls: media outlets have experienced significant cuts, and the focus is on profitable content: local news, sports, or entertainment. Discussions with potential partners have led her to "believe that African content is a 'nice to have' rather than a 'must have.'"

Good teamwork: How radio stations in Kenya are implementing gender equality Gender policies: Men and women on a level playing field Sky FM and Radio Lake Victoria are the first radio stations in Kenya to commit to offering equal opportunities to men and women in their programming. "If you include both sexes, you get the best content," says Sky FM presenter Irene Olwande (left). "We all benefit from cooperating on a level playing field," says Sky FM newsreader Collins Dudi (center).

Good teamwork: How radio stations in Kenya are implementing gender equality Good working conditions: A work/family balance Irene Olwande (left) has to arrive on time for her broadcasts. As a mother, this can sometimes be a challenge. "Children can be demanding. Sometimes they did not sleep well or you have to go to the doctor with them or they have an important appointment at school," says Olwande. Given the flexible working hours, Irene can now swap her shifts with colleagues. Of course this also goes for fathers.

Good teamwork: How radio stations in Kenya are implementing gender equality Working Mum: Childbirth no longer a career risk In Kenya, looking after small children is mostly a woman's responsibility, usually mothers or close female relatives. This can be a problem for well-educated women wanting to work outside the home. The new gender policies offer maternity leave and also parental leave for fathers. "I am very happy that I can look after my child without jeopardizing my job," says Irene Olwande.

Good teamwork: How radio stations in Kenya are implementing gender equality "Youngest employee of the month": Bringing baby to work Journalist Irene Olwande is allowed to bring her baby to the station when she has no other option. "Of course this is a challenge but it is definitely better than not having my child looked after," she says. Irene's colleagues and her boss understand the challenges of being a young mother. There is even a mother-child room for breastfeeding.

Good teamwork: How radio stations in Kenya are implementing gender equality It's all in the mix: Promoting male and female perspectives The broadcasters’ gender policies have also led to gender equal recruitment and training policies as well as equal pay for women and men. "The mix in the team makes the work exciting. We have different perspectives but we come together for great results," says Olwande.

Good teamwork: How radio stations in Kenya are implementing gender equality Climbing the career ladder: Jael Lieta, broadcasting manager Sky FM DW Akademie is working with 13 radio stations in Kenya to implement gender policies. Jael Lieta is the only female station manager. "As a woman you often have it twice as hard in a leadership position. But every effort is all the more rewarding when, in the end, your work gets results and you are recognized for this," says Lieta. She is also a successful trainer and mentor.

Good teamwork: How radio stations in Kenya are implementing gender equality After hours: Safety for the team extends outside the workplace Zero-tolerance for sexual assault or harassment in the workplace is also a part of the gender policies. The employers must commit to ensuring the safety of their employees, especially for those working the late shift. "We walk home together after work. Moving in a group offers us security," says Beryl Ouma, an accountant at Sky FM.

Good teamwork: How radio stations in Kenya are implementing gender equality Pioneering gender equality: More broadcasters committing to gender policies With the support of DW Akademie, Sky FM and Radio Lake Victoria have not only developed gender policies but also publicly adopted them. Three more radio stations in Kenya followed their example. These stations have realized that they need women to make good programs and they can only get them if women have the same rights and career opportunities as their male counterparts. Author: Ole Tangen Jr, Jutta vom Hofe



Lack of interest in African topics?

No Filter's study concluded: "Audiences do not necessarily share an interest in stories about other African countries and broader African stories unless these stories directly affect their lives."

For media analyst Akpojivi, editorial desks use this argument too frequently to justify why not enough is reported about Africa. In his experience, too little media research is carried out instead.

Africans also spread sterotypes

Africa No Filter's goal is not just about establishing who tells the story. It's also about how the story is told. It is not just foreign media who have preconceptions about Africa. Many African journalists spread stereotypes about other African countries.

Election times causes surges in media interest and consumption as seen here in Kenya

This is explicitly true when Nigerians are portrayed as fraudsters and drug dealers, or South Africans as racist or xenophobic, Akpojivi said. It can also be subtler, as Makura noted, through the selection of negative stories, formulations, or the choice of interview partners.

She cites some African journalists' coverage of the protests against police brutality in Nigeria, made famous last year under the hashtag EndSARS. "The way it was covered was another problem in another African country."

In her opinion, the story should have focused on young people fighting for change. Too few ordinary civilians were given a voice compared to politicians. "It's the framing of the story," Makura said.

Cai Nebe adapted this article originally written in German