How a space telescope tore American science apart

It's hard to look away when you see headlines like "NASA refuses to rename giant homophobic telescope".

Or tweets that read: "So we'll have a homophobic Nazi loving space telescope. Is it any wonder why we're such a screwed up country?"

Or "bringing up someone's progressive stance on race issues to downplay their participation in homophobia is anti-Black. It uses hetcis Black people as a shield and it erases queer Black people."

You don't need a telescope to see there's a heated debate in American astrophysics. It's a debate about discrimination, specifically homophobia, the historical figures we choose to honor by name and with monuments, responsibility and what classifies as the truth.

That's where we were at in December 2021, when the American space agency (NASA) was readying itself to launch its largest space telescope since Hubble.

And all this division and debate threatens to discourage young scientists from entering the field and threatens to detract from the amazing scientific data all we hope will benefit humanity.

About a space telescope

The telescope in question is the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

Watch video 03:00 A new space telescope

Scientists started work on JWST even before its predecessor, Hubble, launched in 1990. But NASA says the JWST won't succeed or replace Hubble, it will add to Hubble's range. It will detect light in the infrared range. That should let astronomers see through clouds of dust and gas in space and create clearer images of how the very first stars and galaxies formed over 13.5 billion years ago.

For a more detailed look at how space telescopes work, read our article James Webb: Our best ever space telescope.

JWST has been a VERY long time coming. It's also one of the most expensive missions in the history of space research, costing America roughly US$10 billion (€8.9 billion) from conception through to the end of its initial five-year operation.

The European Space Agency has provided two science instruments and an Arianne 5 rocket for the launch, currently (re)scheduled for December 25, 2021, at a reported total cost of €700 million. The Canadian Space Agency has provided sensors and instruments at a reported cost of CA$200 million.

It's a big moment in space — and understandable that some people refer to the JWST as a "monument" to international space discovery.

About James Webb

James Webb was NASA's second ever administrator — its head or director, if you will. He served from 1961 to 1968. Before that he had been an undersecretary at the US State Department.

In 2002, then-NASA Administrator Sean O'Keefe decided to rename the telescope from the "Next Generation Space Telescope" in honor of Webb.

Webb "played a key role in retaining an active science program at NASA in the agency's early years," wrote a spokesperson in an email to DW.

That was the Cold War era, a time of social upheaval in the US. It was also the age of America's moon missions but just short of Apollo 11, the first one to touch down.

Getting the US, or any country, to the moon was no mean feat. It was an intensely political era, and with the world still emerging from World War Two the huge sums of money it cost to do that would have been just as big an issue.

So, if Webb served the politics of the day and managed to keep science at the center of it all… Well, you can see why they might like to honor that, too.

But was anything specifically wrong with the original name? NASA wouldn't say.

"Changing mission names – for example, changing the Solar Probe Plus to Parker Solar Probe in 2017 – is not uncommon," is all NASA's Alise Fisher would write in reply.

About historical homophobia (and more)

Perhaps we wouldn't usually think to ask. But the name James Webb has divided astrophysicists in America.

Some, including those who have worked on these very space telescopes, have campaigned to have the name changed again. They say Webb was homophobic and/or was involved in efforts at the State Department and then NASA to sideline, fire and even "persecute" gay people — and that by giving the telescope Webb's name, NASA is celebrating a legacy of discrimination and sending a negative signal to the next generation of astrophysicists.

"Science is not removed from the questions that the rest of society grapples with — we have bias, racism, sexism, homophobia," says Lucianne Walkowicz, an astronomer at the Adler Planetarium in Chicago and co-author of a petition to get the JWST renamed.

Walkowicz says the scientific community "continues to be unwelcoming to people who are LGBTQ or from marginalized identities, people of color, gender non-conforming or disabled, there are many ways in which science broadly and astrophysics more specifically is not welcoming to a lot of people."

Watch video 02:07 What is the Hubble Telescope?

So, while the JWST is an example of a high profile mission, a celebration of human engineering, says Walkowicz, it is also "related to a broader grappling in the United States, which has come to a fever pitch with debates over monuments" and who those monuments honor.

NASA says it has investigated the allegations against Webb, found no evidence to support them, and rejects the demands to remove his name from the mission.

About truth or misinformation

The short answer, according to Oluseyi, is: no. It wasn't Webb. It was other people at the State Department and NASA.

Oluseyi has done his own investigation of the facts and says Webb has been unfairly accused by misinformationists, who ignore the fact that Webb promoted racial integration and equal opportunity at NASA.

"If it had been true that James Webb had been guilty of what these people claimed he was — and it's not true — then, yes, it would be relevant," says Oluseyi. "We have people in our community whose brand is the 'social justice warrior' brand. The same people who did the 2021 misinformation campaign around James Webb are the same people that led the walk out at 'Physics for a Day' after the George Floyd murder…"

The accusers fail to provide context of the time and Webb's position, says Oulseyi — that Webb wasn't even the top guy at the State Department. In his blog post, Oluseyi says he had "wondered if Webb was just a 'good soldier' who when ordered to persecute gays […] did so, and when ordered to integrate NASA facilities in the South he did that, too."

So, he dug deeper, studied source materials from the US National Archives and found more distance between Webb and the discrimination against gay people — which Oluseyi does not deny took place — and other Cold War "security threats."

"If you served in a leadership position in a federal government during a time when there was a federal policy that was anti any group, you are disqualified. That means before the 21st Century no one who served in a federal government can be honored based on that standard. We had Jim Crow and segregation, we had the Lavender Scare, and even now, you can claim… Look, we throw kids in cages at the border," he says.

Watch video 02:15 Is South Africa living up to its promise for LGTB people?

Still, it just doesn't wash for Walkowicz. She and her colleagues say that if you can take the credit for other people's good work as a director, then you can take the blame for the bad they do as well.

"There is a cartoonish understanding of what discrimination looks like, that, for example, you have to have said something in writing, or they want a picture of James Webb being mean to a gay person," says Walkowicz. "What would be counted as evidence if not a NASA employee being interrogated and subsequently fired because of their sexual orientation? Does James Webb have to be in a room to be responsible?"

About the Next Generation

As with people in the LGBTQ community, Oluseyi knows what discrimination looks and feels like — the psychological "radar," that heightened sensitivity, you can develop over the years.

Space images influence the way we all see the universe, some even end up on fashionwear and mousepads.

But here's the thing: This debate has got very messy. Even in this massively abridged version, you can tell it's like two former colleagues, Oluseyi and Walkowicz, in a drunken pub brawl, with emotions running high.

"We were cool for a long time," says Oluseyi. And now they are in this public spat.

There's no arguing with Walkowicz when she says "discrimination against queer people in astronomy is a persistent problem, effects the lives and outcomes of people in the field today, including junior astronomers."

About a corkscrew of discrimination

The nature of this debate and how it's been conducted by seniors in the field, namely, Oluseyi and Walkowicz, is also potentially damaging to the futures of junior astronomers.

What should young scientists of any background make of tweets that slam an Black American scientist for questioning the facts by telling them to keep their "hetcis reading goggles". That one comes courtesy of another senior astrophysicist, Chanda Prescod-Weinstein. Isn't that your stereotypical corkscrew of discrimination, minorities fighting minorities?

Not that our opinion counts, but a debate like this, done like this, can detract from the data that scientists say the JWST will deliver for the good of everyone.

"It is tiring. I don't want to have to think about this. I want to get excited about the new data that this telescope will produce. All of us just want to be excited about the data," says Walkowicz.

Oluseyi appears just as tired when we speak. He has faced public attacks against his name and reputation beyond his questioning the facts on Webb. Personal attacks like whispers in a school classroom, only much louder because it's on social media.

Is that how young scientists should view astrophysics today?

"It's not the field per se, it's a subset of the field. But just like with all politics, the loud extremists are the ones who get the attention. And these particular loud people are well connected and very smart," says Oluseyi. "They define the opposition, but I'm not the opposition. I want justice [like them]. I grew up under so much injustice but I'm not thinking let's flip it now, and let me be on top. Let's do it right."

