New party shakes up Germany's political landscape

Anja Koch
September 7, 2024

The Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) won just under 16% of the vote in the state election in Thuringia. The party has only been around since the beginning of the year. What does it want to achieve and how are the people of Thuringia reacting to it?

