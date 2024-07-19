How a Kenyan Trains Women Boxing Against Femicide

How a Kenyan Trains Women Boxing Against FemicideJuly 19, 2024
Also on Afrimaxx:
How this Eswatini woman decolonizes the view of Africa
Traveling solo across Africa can be daunting for anyone, but Siphephile Sibanyoni has embraced the challenge, discovering an authentic way to tell stories through her lens, capturing the true essence of the continent.
Nigerian tapas? It may not sound familiar
In the UK, siblings Ifeyinwa and Emeka Frederick have taken the culinary world by storm by opening the first Nigerian tapas restaurant in London.
How kids in Cape town dance away from drugs and gangs
Because dance has enabled Clayton Jannike to escape drug addiction and gangs, he now teaches dance and life skills to underprivileged children himself.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
FRI 19.07.2024 – 17:30 UTC
SAT 20.07.2024 – 20:30 UTC
SUN 21.07.2024 – 16:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4