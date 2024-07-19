How a Kenyan Trains Women Boxing Against Femicide

Meet Fatuma Zarika, the Kenyan boxing world champion who trains young women and teaches them how to stay healthy and protect themselves at the same time. In the process, she gives femicide a real knockout.

Also on Afrimaxx:

Siphephile Sibanyoni Image: DW

How this Eswatini woman decolonizes the view of Africa

Traveling solo across Africa can be daunting for anyone, but Siphephile Sibanyoni has embraced the challenge, discovering an authentic way to tell stories through her lens, capturing the true essence of the continent.

Nigerian tapas? It may not sound familiar

In the UK, siblings Ifeyinwa and Emeka Frederick have taken the culinary world by storm by opening the first Nigerian tapas restaurant in London.

Clayton Jannike Image: DW

How kids in Cape town dance away from drugs and gangs

Because dance has enabled Clayton Jannike to escape drug addiction and gangs, he now teaches dance and life skills to underprivileged children himself.

