Heat wave causes inflation in Ivory Coast

In Ivory Coast, living conditions are becoming increasingly precarious. Fruit and vegetable markets are struck by high inflation. The situation has worsened recently with a drop in produce because of the hot weather.

Gouro market is a popular spot right in the center of Abidjan, Ivory Coast's economic capital. It is here that almost all the vendors of food crops come to stock up.

But at present, some of the basic items are in short supply: It's hard to find tomatoes, chillies, eggplants, okra or bananas. And when and where they are found, prices are steep.

This comes much to the dismay of customers like Louisette Kouame, who has come to buy ingredients to cook for her family.

''We can't afford anything," Kouame told DW. "If you come today, a kilo of onions will cost 500 CFA francs (US $0.83). The next day, it's 800 francs. A kilo of tomatoes costs 2,000 francs. We can't prepare anything."

Bananas are a staple food in Ivory Coast — but recently, they have become a rare good Image: Legnan Koula/dpa/picture alliance

Viviane Tagro, who owns a restaurant, is facing similar difficulties.

"Usually, I can get all I need for 100,000 CFA francs [US $167]. But today, that isn't enough, and so I didn't buy anything. Just four tomatoes at 500 francs," Tagro said.

Difficult conditions exacerbated by climate

The main cause for this recent inflation trend is the fact that Ivory Coast has to import many of these products.

For onions, tomatoes and potatoes, Ivory Coast depends on produce from Burkina Faso, Niger and Morocco. Intra-regional trade has been affected by the growing Islamist threat in the Sahel region as well as by the junta-led governments of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso quitting the ECOWAS regional bloc.

Yvonne Goley Lou, a local food producer who is also the president of the Gouro market in Abidjan, says that the high temperatures since the start of the year have been exacerbating the short supply of fruits and vegetables.

''There's one thing we need to understand," Goley told DW. "Food production has not been modernized. It's been done in an archaic way for years now. We work by hand, we water with watering cans, and we have a rainfall problem; it doesn't rain. So our yields are down."

She also warned that things are not going to get easier: "With the global warming we're seeing now, can you water with a watering can to put the right amount of water on the plant? If you have a hectare, can you water it with the watering can for a whole day?"

Price hikes for more than one reason

Ranie-Didice Bah-Kone, Executive Secretary of the National Council to Combat the High Cost of Living (CNLVC), meanwhile says that there is at least some hope on the horizon.

''What you need to know is that food products are seasonal," she told DW. "When it's the season, they're in high availability. High availability means lower prices. So in a few weeks' time, things will be back to normal."

CNLVC is presided over by the Prime Minister and the Minister of Commerce, and was created to ensure transparency for Ivory Coast's staple foods. Day-by-day prices and trends are displayed on its website so people can make educated choices.

With recent price hikes, customers at Abidjan's COCOVICO market (archive picture) think twice about their purchases Image: Issouf Sanogo/AFP/Getty Images

However, Bah-Kone's predictions might not fit every context — especially for imported products, according to Soumahoro Ben N'Faly, President of the Ivory Coast Active Consumers Association.

He insists that regular police checks are contributing to a hike in prices, with corruption and extortion allegedly pushing prices sky-high.

''A truckload of cabbage, tomatoes, onions, peppers, beans, potatoes and peanuts from the northern border to Abidjan pays 200,000 francs in false fees alone. The forces of law and order ... stop and extort the motorists," he told DW.

Meanwhile, the prices for non-produce staples like rice, oil, sugar and milk are also on the rise, as are transport costs and commercial property rents.

The general feeling among Ivorians, when it comes to inflation and the cost of living, is that things are likely to get worse before they get better.

