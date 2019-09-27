Houthi rebels release hundreds of detainees in Yemen

Yemeni Houthi rebels on Monday released at least 290 detainees from a prison in the capital, Sanaa, as part of an UN-brokered prisoner exchange agreement between the rebels and Yemen's Saudi-backed government.

In December 2018, the Iran-backed Houthis agreed with the Yemeni government to swap prisoners as a confidence-building step. Each side had agreed to release at least 7,000 prisoners, but implementation has stalled.

Many of the prisoners were taken in raids that the rebels have carried out since 2014, when they overran Sanaa, and much of northern Yemen, pushing Yemen's government out.

Saudi Arabia intervened on behalf of the Yemeni government in 2015, intensifying a civil war and humanitarian catastrophe in the country.

Read more: Yemenis rally in Sanaa to support Houthis on conflict anniversary

UN welcomes Houthi move

The Houthis said on Monday that they had released 350 detainees, adding that the prisoners were on a list that had been prepared for the UN deal.

The Red Cross said it had facilitated the release of 290 prisoners; however, more could have been freed without the aid group's involvement, according to the Associated Press.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis War: The 'root cause' of Yemen's disasters The UN has identified conflict as the "root cause" of Yemen's crises. Tens of thousands of people have been killed since the war erupted in 2014, when Shiite Houthi rebels launched a campaign to capture the capital, Sanaa. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition launched a deadly campaign against the rebels, one that has been widely criticized by human rights groups for its high civilian death toll.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Fighting keeps food from the famished The conflict has prevented humanitarian aid from reaching large parts of the civilian population, resulting in more than two-thirds of the country's 28 million people being classified as "food insecure." Nearly 3 million children and pregnant or nursing women are acutely malnourished, according to the UN World Food Program.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Displacement: Converging crises More than 3 million people have been displaced by conflict, including marginalized communities such as the "Muhammasheen," a minority tribe that originally migrated from Africa. Despite the civil war, many flee conflict in Somalia and head to Yemen, marking the convergence of two major migration crises in the Middle East nation. Yemen hosts around 250,000 Somali refugees, according to UNHCR.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Cholera: A deadly epidemic The number of suspected cholera cases has exceeded more than 2 million and least 3,700 people have died from the waterborne bacterial infection in Yemen since October 2019, said the WHO. Although cholera can be easily treated, it can kill within hours when untreated.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Unsuspecting victims of the'war on terror' In Yemen, violence goes beyond civil conflict: It is considered a strategic front in the war on terrorism. The country serves as the operational base for al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, dubbed the "most dangerous" terrorist group before the rise of the "Islamic State." The US routinely uses drones to target al-Qaida leadership. However, civilians have often been killed in the operations.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Children's fate: Future marred by tragedy In a country paralyzed by conflict, children are one of the most at-risk groups in Yemen. More than 12 million children require humanitarian aid, according to the UN humanitarian coordination agency. The country's education system is "on the brink of collapse," while children are dying of "preventable causes like malnutrition, diarrhea and respiratory tract infections," according to the agency.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Peace: An elusive future Despite several attempts at UN-backed peace talks, the conflict continues to rage on. Saudi Arabia has vowed to continue supporting the internationally recognized government of Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. On the other hand, Houthi rebels have demanded the formation of a unity government in order to move forward on a political solution. A peace deal, however, remains elusive. Author: Lewis Sanders IV



A Houthi official in charge of prisoners' affairs told reporters in front of the prison that the move "proved" the rebels' credibility in implementing the agreement reached in Sweden in late 2018, calling on the Saudi-led coalition to "take a comparable step."

The UN's special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, welcomed the unilateral release of the detainees, adding he hoped the move would "lead to further initiatives that will facilitate the exchange of all the conflict-related detainees as per the Stockholm Agreement."

"I invite the parties to meet at the nearest opportunity and to resume the discussions on future exchange," he added.

Read more: Opinion: Donald Trump hesitates on Iran attack — with good reason

The Houthis said on September 20, that they would halt missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia if the Saudi-led coalition ceased operations.

On Sunday, the rebels claimed to have captured "thousands" of Saudi soldiers in an attack near the Saudi border with Yemen. On Monday, a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition called the claim a "farce," according to the Associated Press.

Watch video 08:03 Share Where did the missiles and drones come from? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3PqWQ Where did the missiles and drones come from?

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

wmr/msh (AP, Reuters)