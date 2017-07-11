 Houston: 8 dead in crowd surge at music festival | News | DW | 06.11.2021

News

Houston: 8 dead in crowd surge at music festival

Around 50,000 people were attending the Astroworld Festival when some of the crowd rushed the stage. Authorities say several others have been injured.

Festival goers stand behind barriers at Astroworld festival

Astroworld is annual music festival run by rapper Travis Scott

Eight people died Friday during an apparent crush at a music festival in Houston, Texas, local media reported, citing police.

Authorities said scores of people were injured after some in the audience rushed towards the stage at the Astroworld Festival in the city's NRG park.

The surge happened around 9 p.m. Friday night local time (0200 UTC Saturday).

What do we know about the incident?

"We had at least eight confirmed fatalities tonight and scores of individuals that were injured," Houston fire chief Samuel Pena said.

Pena described how a compression of the crowd toward the stage occurred while rapper Travis Scott was performing.

Seventeen people have been hospitalized, 11 of those were in cardiac arrest, he added.

Many people were also treated at the scene, where a field hospital was set up.

Emergency services set up a reunification center nearby the park and urged relatives of those who were at the concert to head there.

Video footage showed ambulances making their way through the crowd. Other clips showed paramedics performing CPR on people in the crowd while the performance continued.

The Houston Chronicle said a crowd of 50,000 had attended the two-day event.

The second day of the festival was called off shortly after.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

