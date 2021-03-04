 True scale of global food waste remains unclear | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 04.03.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

True scale of global food waste remains unclear

Food wastage is back on the table with the publication of the UN's first global index on the issue. However, gaps in the data show how hard it remains to fully understand the problem.

Slightly bruised bananas and grapes

Imperfect food often ends up in the trash

According to a global food waste index released on Thursday, some 931 million tons of food waste were generated across the world in 2019. The report, published by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), and UK charity WRAP, equates that to 17% of all food available to consumers. 

At 61%, the majority was created in households. The retail and food service sectors performed better, generating 13% and 26% respectively.   

The index does not factor in food loss which differs from food waste in that it occurs during production, storage or processing and never reaches the consumer. 

"If we want to get serious about tackling climate change, nature and biodiversity loss and pollution and waste, businesses, governments and citizens around the world have to do their part to reduce food waste." UNEP Executive Director, Inger Anderson said in a press release. 

Discarded lettuce sits among other trash

The majority of food waste is generated in the home

Bread rolls at the bottom of a large trash can

Food still fit for consumption is often thrown away

Six years after the UN agreed to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), an ambitious set of targets addressing global inequality and climate change, today’s report focuses attention back on halving per capita global food waste by 2030. With that deadline looming closer, the document’s 2019 data underscores the scale of the challenge in a world that saw at least 690 million people affected by hunger in 2019. And that figure is predicted to rise in the wake of the global pandemic

Household food waste is not just a problem in high-income countries 

One key finding points to broadly similar quantities of household food waste — which includes inedible parts such as bones and peel — in high-, upper-middle and lower-middle income countries. The global average for lower-middle income countries such as Pakistan and Vietnam was 91 kg per person, as opposed to 76 kg in middle-income countries and 79kg in high-income countries like Ireland or the US.  

This breaks with the narrative that food waste is an issue in high-income countries while food loss is more prevalent in lower income states.  

Watch video 05:54

Fighting food waste in South Africa

Although the report is missing valuable data around habits in lower-middle income countries, one possible explanation for higher levels of waste is that more food is cooked at home and therefore more inedible parts are discarded. 

Musa Aamir, co-founder of the food waste charity Rizq in the Pakistani city of Lahore says they don’t operate a food collection service in lower income neighborhoods because "the quantity of foods recovered from there is practically negligible." 

"When I see the household food waste problem exist, it is inextricably tied to the income structure of the household," Aamir told DW. 

Data gaps 

The report also exposes holes in global data. For example, there is little information from low-income countries or on retail and service waste outside high-income countries.   

"It’s a mixed picture," Tom Quested, Lead Analyst at WRAP, told DW. "Highlighting these data gaps provide(s) the framework for them to be filled" which “is a crucial step towards halving global food wastage by 2030.”  

Watch video 03:02

Video explainer: Why one third of our food goes to waste

Data gaps correlate closely with the level of national income and areas with higher coverage include parts of Europe and North America. Data is thinner to non-existent in lower income regions such as Northern Africa and Central Asia.  

"Measuring food waste is a relatively new endeavor," Clementine O'Connor from UNEP, co-author of the report told DW in an email, adding that since the problem was previously presented as a developed country issue, many countries lacked the incentive to invest in tracking.  

"This report shows that food waste is a significant issue in nearly every country where it has been measured, and makes a strong financial, food security and environmental case for middle-income countries to begin taking action," O’Connor said. 

US data shows culture of food waste  

The report found the US, which has a high incidence of obesity, generated some 59kg of household food waste per capita in 2019. That is significantly lower than the global average of 74kg.  

The country’s service sector wastage, however, was estimated at 64kg per capita, which is much higher than the global average of 32kg. The authors say this reflects US eating habits of consuming more meals away from home. 

Leeks, tomatoes and other food in a trash can

Grown to be eaten, but thrown away instead

A pile of bafs and cartons from fast food restaruants litter the street

​​​​Some 26% of food waste occurs in the service sector

These findings are supported by a US Department of Agriculture (USDA) report which said the trend to eating out had been gaining popularity since the 1980s. In 2010, the research found, spending on food away from home surpassed spending on food at home for the first time.  

What can be done about global food waste? 

To halve global food waste by 2030, the index includes a three-tier guide to help countries measure waste on a national level.   

"Approaches for tackling food waste will differ by country,” Quested told DW. “Therefore, to ensure solutions are appropriate for a particular country, they need to be based on evidence relevant to that country."

The UNEP plans to collect national information every two years. This data will be published at regular intervals up to 2030 and made publicly available. The next results will be reported by February 2023. 

  • A man sits under an umbrella at a market selling beans

    Pulses: Dawn of a new superfood

    Tasty with an added health benefit

    Pulses, the dry seeds of legume family plants such as peas, beans, lentils or chickpeas, are easy to prepare and have all sorts of positive health effects. They've been credited with helping to prevent diabetes, reduce the risk of heart disease and help with cholesterol and weight loss. But despite their potential to rapidly improve nutrition in the developing world, they are often overlooked.

  • A woman cooks on a simple outdoor stove

    Pulses: Dawn of a new superfood

    Nutritional powerhouse

    The list of benefits doesn't end there. Pulses are high in dietary fiber, are a source of low-fat protein and are gluten-free. They are also packed with essential micronutrients such as iron, potassium, magnesium and zinc, making them a great food source for people who have limited access to nutritious foods.

  • Birds eye view of a field being cultivated

    Pulses: Dawn of a new superfood

    Not your ordinary bean

    In Congo, Rwanda, India and several other developing countries HarvestPlus is growing iron-biofortified beans. This variety of bean is reported to have an even greater nutritional value than commonly grown bean varieties. In regions where close to one-third of people are affected by the micronutrient deficiency, anemia, the beans can provide consumers with up to 45% of their daily needs.

  • A woman spreads out pulses on the ground

    Pulses: Dawn of a new superfood

    Pulses benefits stack up

    Mywish Maredia, a professor of development economics at Michigan State University, argues that pulses are "uniquely positioned" to help tackle the challenges faced by the developing world. Not only do they provide adequate nutrition and health benefits, they are also cheap, easier to source and environmentally less damaging than meat and other agricultural industries.

  • Two men stand with a herd of cattle

    Pulses: Dawn of a new superfood

    In a league of their own

    The UN reports that it costs nearly one-fifth the price to source an equivalent amount of protein from pulses as it does from milk. Furthermore, only around 160 liters (40 gallons) of water is needed to produce 500 grams (1 pound) of pulses, compared with some 7,000 liters for the same amount of beef.

  • A woman harvests pulses in a field

    Pulses: Dawn of a new superfood

    Can grow (almost) anywhere

    Pulses are often grown in regions without access to irrigation or chemical fertilizers, meaning they can provide nutritional benefits to people unable to grow other crop types that would offer similar health advantages. What's more, pulses are drought and frost-tolerant, with the ability to grow in harsher environments than most stable crops.

  • Flowering of lentils fields in Perugia, Italy

    Pulses: Dawn of a new superfood

    Ancient staple

    Pulses have been part of the human diet for millennia. Archaeological digs in Anatolia — modern-day Turkey — have found signs of chickpea and lentil production (seen above, in Italy) dating back to 7,000-8000 B.C. Beans and other pulses have been important for many cultures. They've been found in Egyptian and Aztec tombs, and black beans were used by ancient Romans to banish specters of the dead.

  • Two men create an Indian flag on the ground using rice and lentils

    Pulses: Dawn of a new superfood

    Bean artistry

    An integral part of human culture, pulses have inevitably turned up in works of art. Rangoli, an art from that originated in India, uses materials such as colored sand, flower petals, rice, beans or lentils to create intricate and beautiful patterns on the ground. In this photo, Indians show their support for the ongoing farmers' protests with a huge Indian flag made of rice and lentils.

  • A pile of colorful jelly beans

    Pulses: Dawn of a new superfood

    Sweet treat

    Pulses are highly versatile and can be eaten for breakfast, lunch and sometimes for dessert. They can be added as a healthy alternative in cakes, snacks and even some drinks. This candy favorite, the jelly bean, has nothing to do with pulses — but the shape was inspired by the diet of Americans in the 1800s, which was primarily made up of beans and homegrown vegetables.

    Author: Jessie Wingard, Martin Kuebler


Audios and videos on the topic

S1E4: Why do we waste so much food?  

“Nolla" – The Zero-Waste Restaurant in Finland  

Advertisement

New environment podcast

DW On the Green Fence SE 03 Picture Teaser

Listen to our new podcast!

Would you stop eating meat if you knew the true cost to the environment?  

Rukam resident walks among palm oil plantation in Indonesia

Indonesian village living in shadow of palm oil

Rukam's residents thought selling their land to a palm oil company would bring wealth, but the environment has suffered.  

Radio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  

Eco@Africa

Abducted by Islamists: 16-year-old Muanarabo Oliveira in a family photo with father and sister

Kidnapping and murder in Mozambique

Islamist militants have been rampaging in northern Mozambique. DW correspondent Adrian Kriesch got some rare insights.  

Eco@India

DW Eco India (Sendungslogo)

Eco India - The Environment Magazine

Having a home to live in means producing carbon dioxide. What can we do to be more sustainable?  

Global Ideas

A woman empties a bag of garbage in Costa Rica

Cleaning up Costa Rica’s water sources

The leader in environmental protection is working to keep water sources free from waste for future generations.  