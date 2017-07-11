House votes to hold ex-Trump aide Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress

The US House of Representatives voted Tuesday to hold former president Donald Trump's last chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress.

The decision comes after he ceased to cooperate with the January 6 Committee investigating the Capitol riots that resulted in the deaths of five people.

It is the first time the House has voted to hold a former member in contempt in almost 200 years.

Liz Cheney (center) was one of only two Republicans who backed the resolution to recommend the charges

Meadows, a former Republican congressman from North Carolina, has been called repeatedly for depositions before the Democratic-led committee but he has made it clear that he has no intention of complying despite a subpoena.

He missed a scheduled deposition for the second time last week.

Earlier on Tuesday, a civil lawsuit was brought against two extremist groups over their role in the attack on the US Capitol at the beginning of the year.

The Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, along with more than 30 individuals who are associated with the groups, have been accused of "conspiring to terrorize the District of Columbia," Attorney General Karl Racine said.

/jsi (AP, AFP, Reuters)