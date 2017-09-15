 House of Hohenzollern struggles to make restitution claims | German history | DW | 19.07.2019

German History

House of Hohenzollern struggles to make restitution claims

Since the last German emperor, Kaiser Wilhelm II, unceremoniously abdicated in 1918, the heirs of the Prussian royals have been trying to regain properties and riches expropriated after both wars. But it's complicated.

Mondfinsternis 2018 | Deutschland (Getty Images/M. Hangst)

When a court in June dismissed the Prince of Prussia's claim on the former Hohenzollern family-owned Rheinfels Castle — a vast medieval bulwark on the Rhine river that has belonged to the Rhineland-Palatinate town of St. Goar since World War Two — it was the latest in a series of failed restitution attempts. 

As revealed last week, Rheinfels Castle is only one of numerous objects that the heirs to the House of Hohenzollern headed by Georg Friedrich Ferdinand — the Prince of Prussia and great-great-grandchild of last German monarch, Kaiser Wilhelm II — is trying to reclaim. Since 2013, negotiations have been ongoing between the aristocratic dynasty, the federal government and the states of Berlin and Brandenburg concerning the restitution of tens of thousands of art objects, unpaid housing rights in Potsdam's Cecilienhof Palace, and compensation payments for expropriations following World War Two.

All parties are striving for a legally binding, out-of-court settlement. Whether this will be achieved, however, is unclear. According to the weekly Der Spiegel magazine, the state presented a draft contract months ago, but the Hohenzollern family apparently reacted with a counter-proposal of several hundred pages. The Ministry of Culture, headed by Monika Grütter, said the latter was not "a suitable basis for promising negotiations."

Read moreColonial art restitution: 'The desire is not to wipe museums clean'

Treasure trove of claims

The list of claims is long and diverse. Among other things, Georg Friederich demanded a "permanent, unpaid and land register-protected housing right" in Potsdam's Cecilienhof Palace, owned by the Prussian Palaces and Gardens Foundation in Berlin-Brandenburg. The historically important palace building was recently renovated with taxpayers' money.

Der Spiegel also reported that the Lindstedt Palace in Potsdam, declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1999, could be an alternative restitution target for the prince, in addition to the Liegnitz Villa on the outskirts of Sanssouci Palace. But the elaborate restoration of the latter property is currently underway with public funding of almost 8 million euros (nearly $9 million).

Then there's the demand for the return of tens of thousands of paintings, graphic prints, sculptures, porcelain objects, medals, furniture, books and photographs — objects of great value and historical significance. These include the ornate Neuwieder Kabinett by David Roentgen, one of the grandest pieces of furniture ever made in Europe; works by artists such as the painter Friedrich Tischbein and by Lucas Cranach the Elder and the Younger; clothing worn by Emperor Wilhelm I; and the armchair in which Frederick the Great, King of Prussia, died.

Rechtsstreit um Burg Rheinfels (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger)

Georg Friedrich Ferdinand, Prince of Prussia, is deep in a restitution struggle

Museums fear closure

Most of the objects are located at the Prussian Palaces and Gardens Foundation Berlin-Brandenburg, the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation and the German Historical Museum. More than a dozen museums, archives and libraries fear that parts of their collections could be compromised.

Samuel Wittwer, director of the of Prussian Palaces and Gardens Foundation, told Der Spiegel that Berlin's Grunewald Hunting Lodge and the New Pavilion in Charlottenburg Palace's gardens would have to close if the Hohenzollern family got everything they are demanding.

DW contacted Hohenzollern lawyer Markus Hennig in regard to Wittwer's assertion, however he declined to comment  about this and other questions regarding the Prussian Prince's extensive restitution claims.

On Monday, however, Hennig told the German Press Agency that, contrary to various reports, his client wanted to keep the items that are being claimed in public museums. "From the point of view of the House [Editor's note: of Hohenzollern], the primary goal is to preserve the collections in the existing museums and continue to make them accessible to the public," he said.

On Wednesday, he also warned against a "scandalization" of the matter and appealed for respect for his client.

  • Sanssouci Palalce with terraced gardens and fountain

    Prussia's glamour and glory — the most beautiful palaces in Brandenburg

    Sanssouci Palace

    Small but fine: Sanssouci Palace in Potsdam was only Frederick the Great's summer residence, but today it is the world star among the palaces of the Prussian royal family. Sanssouci Palace — translated "without a care" — enchants hundreds of thousands of tourists every year with its picturesque location and architectural sophistication.

  • Aerial view of the New Palace in Potsdam

    Prussia's glamour and glory — the most beautiful palaces in Brandenburg

    The New Palace

    This gigantic palace is only a few minutes walk from Sanssouci Palace. Despite its size, it is by far not as well known as the pleasure palace, even if the splendor of the interiors astonishes every visitor. The large complex with its festival halls, galleries and princely apartments once served to represent Prussia.

  • Park Sanssouci with Charlottenhof Palace

    Prussia's glamour and glory — the most beautiful palaces in Brandenburg

    Charlottenhof Palace

    The Crown Prince and later King Frederick William IV was given the Baroque country manor by his father as a Christmas present in 1825. He had it redesigned by the architect Karl Friedrich Schinkel and the garden designer Peter Joseph Lenne into a neo-classical palace. Like the other two palaces, Charlottenhof is located in Sanssouci Park.

  • Babelsberg Palace and gardens in Potsdam

    Prussia's glamour and glory — the most beautiful palaces in Brandenburg

    Babelsberg Palace

    Looking at Babelsberg Palace on the banks of the Havel, one feels transported to England. The castle was built in English neo-Gothic style and served as a summer residence for the royal and later imperial couple William I and Augusta of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach. In the 1860s and 1880s, Babelsberg became one of the most important places of social and political life in Prussia.

  • Orange trees outside the Marble Palace in Potsdam

    Prussia's glamour and glory — the most beautiful palaces in Brandenburg

    Marble Palace

    On the outskirts of Potsdam, you will find the New Garden, an English-style landscape park offering great views of the Havel lakes. The Marble Palace or Marmorpalais, a summer residence of King Frederick William II, is located in this romantic landscape. The building, clad in Silesian marble, is the only early classicist royal palace of the Hohenzollern family.

  • Front view of Cecilienhof Palace in Potsdam

    Prussia's glamour and glory — the most beautiful palaces in Brandenburg

    Cecilienhof Palace

    Cecilienhof Castle in the style of an English country house, also located in the New Garden, is the last erected by the Hohenzollerns. After the Second World War, from July 17 to August 2, 1945, history was written here, because the victorious allied powers met in Cecilienhof. The Potsdam Conference is regarded as a symbol for the end of the Second World War and the beginning of the Cold War.

  • Caputh Palace

    Prussia's glamour and glory — the most beautiful palaces in Brandenburg

    Caputh Palace

    Caputh Castle looks back on 350 years of history. The little pleasure palace from the era of Frederick William the Great Elector of Brandenburg is an art historical jewel that testifies to the splendor of princely living around 1700. Where once great feasts were celebrated, a vocational school was built in the middle of the 20th century after the building was sold. Caputh Castle is now a museum.

  • Koenigs Wusterhausen Palace

    Prussia's glamour and glory — the most beautiful palaces in Brandenburg

    Königs Wusterhausen Palace

    Frederick William I, known as the "Soldier King" and father of Frederick the Great, loved Wusterhausen, southeast of Berlin. He prepared himself for his reign and later spent happy days with his family in autumn here. It was from here that he performed his sovereign duties and indulged his great passion for hunting.

  • Paretz Palace

    Prussia's glamour and glory — the most beautiful palaces in Brandenburg

    Paretz Palace

    Far removed from the courtly etiquette and pomp of Berlin, the Prussian capital, Queen Luise spent the summer months every year with her husband Frederick William III and their children in the secluded Havel landscape in Paretz. Here, 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) from Potsdam, they not only enjoyed family life but also demonstrated a modern form of rural life.

  • Oranienburg Palace

    Prussia's glamour and glory — the most beautiful palaces in Brandenburg

    Oranienburg Palace

    Around 1700, Oranienburg Palace was regarded as the most beautiful of the Prussian residences. Its history began as the country estate of the Princess of Oranien-Nassau, who gave the place its name "Oranienburg." Over the centuries the castle has been used and extended in a variety of ways. Today you can admire magnificent works of art such as royal silver or ivory furniture in the palace museum.

  • Aerial view of Rheinsberg Palace and gardens on Grienerick Lake

    Prussia's glamour and glory — the most beautiful palaces in Brandenburg

    Rheinsberg Palace

    Frederick the Great spent his happiest days as Crown Prince in Rheinsberg Palace on Grienerick Lake. He liked music, the arts and created a court of muses in Rheinsberg, which his brother Prince Heinrich continued. Theodor Fontane was also inspired by a muse here, and in his travelogue, "Wanderungen durch die Mark Brandenburg" (Rambles in Brandenburg), he set the castle a literary monument.

  • Potsdam aerial view of Sanssouci Palace and gardens

    Prussia's glamour and glory — the most beautiful palaces in Brandenburg

    Evidence of a bygone era

    Prussia existed from 1701 to 1918. A lost empire, which above all stood for obedience, fulfillment of duty and militarism, but also for tolerance and religious freedom. Spiked helmets and uniforms shape our image of that time. However, it is above all the palaces of the Hohenzollern family that are still magnificent testimonies to the Kingdom of Prussia to this day.

    Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg


Interpreting history

Henning further added that the Hohenzollerns are interested in the establishment of a "Hohenzollern Museum" in which the works in question could be exhibited. But any such museum could be highly contentious as the Hohenzollern family would have a say in all the museum's exhibitions, publications and events relating to presentation of their own history.

This could compromise the independence of state institutions, says historian Stephan Malinowski, who believes the family should leave the interpretation of its history "up to the institutions and places where public funding are concerned and to the democratic rules that govern them."

"Prudently put, I think the desire to have the historical narrative and the interpretation of the House of Hohenzollern left up to them, but be publicly financed, seems adventurous," Malinowski told DW.

A century after the abdication of the last German emperor, King Wilhelm II, one would think the question of the ownership of the Hohenzollern legacy would have been clarified long ago. Yet the origin of today's dispute remains intertwined with the moment the Prussian constitutional monarchy ended and parliamentary democracy began in Germany.

The imperial property of Wilhelm II was confiscated by the young Weimar Republic in 1918. But while the Hohenzollern descendants regained a large number of castles and estates — including Cecilienhof Palace, where the young prince would now like to live — in 1926, they lost them again in 1945 after the end of World War Two.

Since the majority of the Hohenzollern estates were located in the territory of the Soviet occupiers, this time the Hohenzollern family was ousted by the communist state that ruled East Germany until 1989.

Read moreWeimar, 1919: Birth of Germany's first democracy

Kaiser Wilhelm II with regalier (picture-alliance/dpa)

Kaiser Wilhelm II, the last German Emperor who ceded his royal properties when he abdicated and moved to the Netherlands in 1918

Finding a lasting solution

The Unification Treaty of 1990 recognized the expropriation of land and buildings as unlawful, but not the expropriation of inventory. In principle, the Hohenzollern family is entitled to the objects encompassed by the treaty, as well as to compensation for the expropriation.

The one exception: a court decides that the Hohenzollern family "considerably abetted" the National Socialist regime. Germany's 1994 Indemnification and Compensation Act, which compensates post-1945 land expropriations, excludes compensation in this instance.

But the jury is still out on the level of Hohenzollern collaboration with the Nazis, despite the fact that Prussian Crown Prince supported Hitler in the 1930s.

Some have further rejected the basis for compensation claims due to the Hohenzollern's complicity in World War One, with Kaiser Wilhelm II signing the order for German mobilization. Writing on the news website of public radio station, RBB24, journalist Tomas Fitzel penned an article titled "Nobility is evil," and which argued that the royal descendants deserved little after the Kaiser "plunged Europe into the abyss and suffered complete defeat." 

Such opinion, in addition to legal and historical ambiguity and debate over the implication of the Hohenzollern restitution claims for public museums, seems to indicate that the issue is unlikely to be fully resolved any time soon.

Nonetheless, the parties involved — the House of Hohenzollern, the Ministry of Culture and the states of Berlin and Brandenburg — have emphasized their desire to continue to try to reach an amicable solution.

The parties are scheduled to begin renegotiations on July 24.

Hohenzollern Castle

