 Hottest day since records began: DW′s Jack Parrack from London | 19.07.2022

DW News

Hottest day since records began: DW's Jack Parrack from London

Watch video 01:03

Britain's weather forecaster issued its first red extreme heat warning for parts of England.

Heat wave scorches Europe 15.07.2022

This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows firefighters unroll the fire hose at a forest fire at La Test-de-Buch, southwestern France, late Monday, July 18, 2022. France scrambled more water-bombing planes and hundreds more firefighters to combat spreading wildfires that were being fed Monday by hot swirling winds from a searing heat wave broiling much of Europe. (SDIS 33 via AP)

Wildfires rage across Europe amid severe heat wave 19.07.2022

UK braces for record heat Ort: London, UK Sendedatum: 16.07.2020 Swimmers in a canal in London's Canary Wharf district.

UK braces for extreme temperatures as heat wave spreads 16.07.2022

This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows a wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Saturday July 16, 2022. Firefighters are struggling to contain wildfires in France and Spain as Europe wilts under an unusually extreme heat wave that authorities link to a rise in excess mortality. (SDIS 33 via AP)

Northern Europe braces for week of extreme heat 17.07.2022

A woman watches as wildfire advances near a residential area in Alhaurin de la Torre, Malaga, Spain, Saturday, July 16, 2022. Wildfires continue to spread across Spain as firefighters work to bring them under control. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero)

Top stories in 90 seconds 19.07.2022

How Europe deals with the Ukraine crisis is critically important for 2030 climate targets.

Is Europe still on target for 2030 climate goals? 19.07.2022

The United Kingdom has recorded temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius for the first time ever.

Extreme heat, drought and wildfires scorch Europe 19.07.2022

North Korea has no vaccines and official COVID-19 number cannot be verified.

North Korea says 99.98% of COVID patients have recovered 19.07.2022

Typische Fassade eines Wohnhauses mit außen liegenden Klimaanlagen, Kowloon, Hongkong, China, Asien

Heat waves: What are the alternatives to air conditioning? 18.07.2022

As climate change exacerbates heat waves, more and more people rely on energy-guzzling air conditioners to keep cool — a vicious cycle. Experts say passive cooling could alleviate some of the pressure.

Summer weather July 19th 2022. People turn out to watch the sunrise at Cullercoats Bay, North Tyneside. Britons are set to melt on the hottest UK day on record as temperatures are predicted to hit 40C. Picture date: Tuesday July 19, 2022. See PA story WEATHER Heatwave. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire URN:67949988

Europe heat wave: UK records hottest-ever temperature 19.07.2022

Western Europe continues to bake in extreme heat, with the UK recording a temperature over 40 degrees Celsius for the first time, and wildfires burning through French forests. Relief is expected later in the week.

People sheltering under umbrellas from the sun in St Michael's Bay in Cornwall, England, Sunday July 17, 2022. The Met office has issued its first-ever “red warning” of extreme heat for Monday and Tuesday, when temperatures in southern England may reach 40 C (104 F) for the first time. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

European heat wave: Britain announces national heat emergency 18.07.2022

The United Kingdom is bracing for its highest temperatures on record as a heat wave scorches Europe. Authorities are warning Britons to look out for others and to stay indoors.

View of the village Froxal with the mountain burning, on July 15, 2022, in Samos, Lugo, Galicia (Spain). The ConsellerÃ­a do Medio Rural has decreed the alert due to the proximity of one of the fires registered in Folgoso do Courel, in Lugo, to the housing nucleus of Gamiz, in the parish of Santalla of the bordering municipality of Samos. The fire already affects about 30 hectares. In addition, in this same municipality remains active. Photo by Carlos Castro/Europa Press/ABACAPRESS.COM

Spain struggles with wildfires, drought, second heat wave 16.07.2022

Spain is already well into its second heat wave of this summer, accompanied by drought and raging wildfires. Residents and relief workers are enduring it as well as they can.