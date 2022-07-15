Hottest day since records began: DW's Jack Parrack from London

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
As climate change exacerbates heat waves, more and more people rely on energy-guzzling air conditioners to keep cool — a vicious cycle. Experts say passive cooling could alleviate some of the pressure.
Western Europe continues to bake in extreme heat, with the UK recording a temperature over 40 degrees Celsius for the first time, and wildfires burning through French forests. Relief is expected later in the week.
The United Kingdom is bracing for its highest temperatures on record as a heat wave scorches Europe. Authorities are warning Britons to look out for others and to stay indoors.
Spain is already well into its second heat wave of this summer, accompanied by drought and raging wildfires. Residents and relief workers are enduring it as well as they can.
