 Hotter, higher seas to worsen extreme floods without ′urgent and ambitious′ action, United Nations warns | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 25.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

Hotter, higher seas to worsen extreme floods without 'urgent and ambitious' action, United Nations warns

IPCC ocean report says huge investment and drastic cuts to emissions are needed to stave off disaster as glaciers melt, cities sink and extreme weather batters coasts harder.

Indonesien Klimawandel (Getty Images/U. Ifansasti)

Seas are heating and rising faster and faster, a definitive United nations report warns, with dire consequences for people and the planet.

The report, prepared by more than 100 scientists and published as a summary on Wednesday, found warmer oceans and icy places are killing off marine life and speeding up climate change.

Even in best-case scenarios for reducing greenhouse gas emissions this century, extreme floods that hit once every hundred years will, by 2050, be expected to strike some coastal cities and small-island nations annually.

"Although the oceans and cryosphere [frozen parts of the world] seem to be far away from most people, they are linked to everyone," said Lijing Cheng, an oceanographer at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and a lead author of the report.

"The key conclusion is the two big systems are changing — and changing quite rapidly — and have already serious impacts on people."

The Great Barrier Reef in Australia

Almost all coral reefs are set to suffer local extinctions even if we cut carbon emissions

A fisherman in India carrying his tools on the shore

As waters warm and some marine life dies, fishermen and women may struggle to get by

Key Findings

- The rate of ocean warming has more than doubled since 1993 and sea level rise is accelerating because of Greenland and Antarctic ice loss.

- Under high-emission scenarios, mean sea levels are projected to rise 0.84m by the end of the century, 0.1m higher than the previously thought. Cutting emissions could halve this.

- Hotter oceans raise risk of "severe" impacts on nature and coastal ecosystems, even if global warming is limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

- Coordinated adaptation must be coupled with "urgent and ambitious" emissions reductions to avoid the worst effects of climate change.

Polar bear in Alaska

Polar bears are among Arctic animals losing land to live in

Melting ice, rising seas

About one in every 10 humans lives less than 10m (33 ft) above mean sea level — and many have been struck by stronger storms and more frequent floods than their parents or grandparents were.

Read moreWhat is the IPCC and what does it do?

Some of the report's authors warned in interviews that ocean warming effects will ripple inland, too, shrinking food supplies and forcing some people on exposed coasts to flee their homes.

Higher seas would make storms stronger and water saltier in Southeast Asia's Mekong Delta, for instance, potentially crippling harvests and raising food prices even in landlocked countries in other continents.

Meanwhile, thawing permafrost in the Arctic and Siberia pumps methane and carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, speeding up global heating in a potentially vicious feedback loop.

And a third of the ice in the Hindu Kush Himalaya mountain range — whose rivers nourish almost 2 billion people —is projected to vanish by the time children today have grown old.

Dogs dragging a sled through melted ice in Greenland

The last five years have been the warmest on record in the ocean

Melting glaciers will first send freshwater rushing into the oceans, overwhelming coastal cities and low-lying islands, and then, once exhausted, dry up rivers, risking droughts downstream.

"Water is the connecting element," said Zita Sebesvari of the United Nations University, a lead author of the report specializing in what sea level rise means for coasts and islands. "What is happening is relocation of water on a large scale, from the frozen part of the planet to the ocean. And it causes problems at both ends."

‘There is no time to wait'

Oceans, which have absorbed most excess heat from global warming, react slowly to changes in the climate. This means historic emissions will continue to warm seas even if we stop burning fossil fuels and cutting forests.

"As we cannot reduce the climate to its original state, there is also the need to adapt," said Hans-Otto Pörtner, a climatologist at the Helmholtz Center for Polar and Marine Research in Germany and co-chair of the working group that prepared the report. "There is no time to wait."

A seawall in Jakarta, Indonesia

Coastal defenses such as Jakarta's giant seawall are designed to protect against sea level rise

A boy walking to school during high tide in Kiribati

Kiribati is among island nations who scientists fear may reach the limits of adaptation

'Limits' to adaptation

Caught on the frontlines of a one-sided battle with nature, coastal cities and atoll islands are already acting.

Megacities such as Jakarta and Shanghai have built enormous walls to protect people from rising seas and greater storm surges. Sparsely-populated island nations such as Fiji are relocating entire communities in what scientists call a "managed retreat" — abandoning homes.

Small-island states and low-lying islands are particularly at risk because they lack resources, said Helene Jacot Des Combes, a Fiji-based expert in disaster risk management at the University of the South Pacific and a lead author of the report.

"Whatever successful solution [they find] will need to be done in cooperation with the global community."

To protect coasts, the report also highlights the importance of preserving natural tidal barriers, such as mangroves and wetlands.

But there are "limits" to adaptation if emissions continue to rise, said Matthias Garschagen, a geographer at Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich and a lead author of the report.

"The modeling shows you only stand a chance of successful adaptation in low emission scenarios," he added.

Yaks in the Himalayas

Glacial retreat and a fall in snow have hurt farmers in the Himalayas

Malediven Bauarbeiten (Getty Images/A. Adam)

As the world's lowest-lying country, the Maldives is particularly pressed to adapt to rising seas and stronger storms

Who is the most vulnerable?

The scientists, brought together by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, highlight that those least responsible for climate change are most threatened by changes in the ocean and cryosphere.

Melting ice in mountains and the Arctic has mostly had negative impacts on people's health, livelihoods, and even their ability to eat and drink, the report says. The risk of disaster to human settlements is expected to rise, as people and buildings become more exposed to hazards such as floods and avalanches.

The loss of fish, as oceans acidify, could threaten the diets of hundreds of millions of people — many of whom already struggle to feed themselves. Fish make up 17 percent of the animal protein we eat, according to the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization.

Some indigenous people in mountains will see their water sources dry up.

"There's very little positive to see in this," said John Tanzer, an expert in oceans at conservation charity World Wildlife Fund. "I don't know if the penny's dropped [in rich countries] about the extent of the possible humanitarian effects of this, which we can expect to accelerate as well."

But by taking action now, governments can limit damage. Coastal protection can reduce flood risk by tens to hundreds of times this century, the report says, if governments invest up to hundreds of billions of US dollars. It adds "profound" economic and institutional changes will enable sustainable development in the face of changing oceans and icy regions.

"Realising this potential depends on transformative change," the authors wrote.

  • The Russian Space Station Mir, backdropped against Earth as the sun rises (NASA)

    The Ocean: Earth's life support

    Our blue planet

    It's not called the blue planet for nothing. The ocean covers up to 71% of the Earth's surface and 90% of the biosphere. It is integral to life and provides anywhere between 50 to 80% of the planet's oxygen, making it a vital part of the carbon cycle. The ocean's origins are still unknown, but it is thought to have formed 4.4 billion years ago, providing a catalyst for early life-forms.

  • Underwater shot with sunrays and fishes in deep tropical sear (Colourbox/S. Dmytro)

    The Ocean: Earth's life support

    Mysteries of the deep

    Despite its sheer size, we actually know very little about the ocean. In fact, over 80% of this underwater realm has yet to be mapped or explored. Scientists are working to unlock its mysteries, which could help us better understand environmental change and how to manage vital ocean resources in times of climate change.

  • Waves crashing against a boat at sunset

    The Ocean: Earth's life support

    The planet's climate regulator

    We do know that the ocean plays a major role in regulating the Earth's climate by absorbing solar radiation, distributing heat and driving weather patterns. But climate change is already starting to disrupt this balance, affecting the ocean's ability to perform key ecosystem tasks, such as carbon storage and oxygen generation.

  • Colorful reef fish among coral (picture-alliance/blickwinkel)

    The Ocean: Earth's life support

    Teeming with life

    The ocean is home to at least 230,000 known species. Coral reefs on the sea floor provide a safe-haven for invertebrates like crabs, starfish and mollusks, as well as colorful reef fish. Plant life flourishes in the shallow depths, while bigger creatures like sharks, whales and dolphins roam the deep open waters.

  • A 'squidworm' photographed in deep, dark water (Laurence Madin, WHOI)

    The Ocean: Earth's life support

    Weird and wonderful creatures

    Unsurprisingly, scientists also think up to two-thirds of all ocean species may still be undiscovered. But researchers are finding new species every year — many of them unlike anything found before, such as this squidworm (pictured), discovered in the Celebes Sea in 2007. What else might be lurking down there is anyone's guess.

  • A before and after image of a coral bleaching event in American Samoa. (XL Catlin Seaview Survey)

    The Ocean: Earth's life support

    Warning signs

    But the ocean is under pressure. One of the most obvious examples being the increase of coral bleaching events in reefs around the world. Increased temperatures and pollution stress corals, causing them to expel a special kind of algae which allows them to grow and reproduce, leaving behind a ghostly skeleton. Some corals can recover, but prolonged stressors increase the chances of reef mortality.

  • A swirling school of fish in the Pacific Ocean

    The Ocean: Earth's life support

    No refuge

    Climate change is also seriously impacting marine species, with recent research showing that local populations of fish, mollusks and crabs are disappearing at twice the rate of land species. Extreme temperatures are the main culprit, as the ocean offers fewer places to hide from the heat. Sadly, the majority of ocean species won't be able to evolve fast enough to adapt to the changing conditions.

  • An aerial view of chunks of sea ice which have broken away from the Greenland ice sheet (Getty Images/M. Tama)

    The Ocean: Earth's life support

    The big melt

    In the cryosphere — parts of the Earth's surface covered in solid water, including ice and snow — atmospheric warming is causing the melting of glaciers and ice. The current melting event is already contributing to global sea level rise and could also lead to higher levels of ocean acidification, thanks to methane released from seafloor permafrost in the Arctic Ocean.

  • A beach in Algarve Portugal, with buildings on top of a cliff overlooking the sea. (imago)

    The Ocean: Earth's life support

    Losing a lifeline

    Humans are inextricably linked to the ocean. For thousands of years communities have thrived along the coast, relying on it for food and livelihoods. Today, more than one billion people live in low-lying coastal regions which are likely to be impacted by rising sea levels.

  • Trawler fishermen in the Gulf of Thailand (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The Ocean: Earth's life support

    Disappearing wilderness

    But this connection has come at a cost. Just 13% of the world's oceans are completely free from human activities such as fishing, with almost no true wilderness left along coastal areas. Technological advancements mean even the farthest reaches of ocean in the Arctic are no longer untouched. Protecting the remaining wilderness will be a challenge for generations to come.

    Author: Ineke Mules


DW recommends

What is the IPCC and what does it do?

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is one of the most important voices in debates around how to mitigate and adapt to climate change. (25.09.2019)  

IPCC climatologist Hans-Otto Pörtner: "There is no time to wait"

Sea levels are now expected to rise even higher beyond the end of the century, putting coastal regions at extreme risk. Hans-Otto Pörtner says the time for drawn-out discussions has passed — we need to act now. (25.09.2019)  

Into the blue: Reconnecting with our oceans

Both people and the Earth's surface are comprised of 70% water. This mythological source of all life, and essential source of human well-being, needs to be reintegrated into our lives if we are to save the planet. (24.09.2019)  

When nature harms itself: Five scary climate feedback loops

The thing about climate change is, the worse it gets – the worse it gets. Feedback loops accelerate the warming process. Now, scientists looking at lakes have found yet another alarming vicious circle to add to the list. (04.05.2018)  

IPCC report: The world gets hungrier, but the land is exhausted – from us and from climate change

The UN's scientific body on climate change highlights in a new report the strong connection between land use and climate change. A radical change in the food system is key to people's livelihoods and health worldwide. (08.08.2019)  

Destruction of wetlands: swamp rats eating away at Louisiana's fragile coastline

The US state of Louisiana has funded a program to slaughter nutria, or swamp rats, laying waste to the coastline. The animals eat the roots of swamp vegetation to the point they have no chance of growing back. (17.07.2019)  

IPCC 1.5 C degree report points to high stakes of climate inaction

The UN's scientific body on climate change says the world could still stay below 1.5 C degrees of warming. Although impacts at 2 C degrees are likely to be more serious than anticipated, political action remains elusive. (08.10.2018)  

Climate change: UN chief Guterres decries 'fading' global efforts

Political efforts to cool climate change are "fading" as things get worse, Antonio Guterres warned. He's visiting New Zealand en route to South Pacific islands that are at risk of being inundated by rising sea levels. (12.05.2019)  

Jakarta: Saving a sinking megacity

The Indonesian capital Jakarta is sinking. At the same time, sea levels are rising. Now the megacity is fighting back against the rising tide — and for its very survival. (15.01.2019)  

Madagascar: No more fish? We'll farm seaweed instead

The collapse of fisheries, decline of coral reefs and drought are all hitting Madagascar hard. But fishermen are coping with scarce and stressed resources in the Indian Ocean by coming up with new alternatives. (25.07.2017)  

The war widows protecting Sri Lanka's mangroves

Sri Lankan women who lost husbands in the country's 25-year conflict are now protecting the country's mangroves — and combating gender stereotypes in the process. (05.06.2019)  

Colombian teen fighting to protect her island's coral reefs

Blast fishing is devastating Tierra Bomba's marine ecosystems. One young woman is taking on macho culture to protect the Colombian island's future. (09.05.2019)  

Livelihoods of millions of Southeast Asians at risk from climate change

Climate change is set to impact agriculture and other key sectors of Southeast Asian economies along the Lower Mekong River Basin. The damage is set to cost up to $34 billion yearly, economist John Talberth tells DW. (24.02.2015)  

The Ocean: Earth's life support

The ocean covers most of our planet's surface and helps regulate the climate. It's already experiencing the effects of climate change — but most of it remains a mystery to scientists. (24.09.2019)  

Related content

Antarktis Impressionen

Opinion: The chilling reality of a warming world – It’s up to us. 25.09.2019

The latest report by the IPCC shows the impacts of climate change on the ocean and the earth's frozen regions. Urgent action is needed, says DW's Irene Quaile: If not now, when?

Arktis-Eis untersucht vom Alfred Wegener Institut

IPCC climatologist Hans-Otto Pörtner: 'There is no time to wait' 25.09.2019

Sea levels are now expected to rise even higher beyond the end of the century, putting coastal regions at extreme risk. Hans-Otto Pörtner says the time for drawn-out discussions has passed — we need to act now.

Island | Gedenken an den Klimawandel bedingten Verlust des Gletschers Okjökull

Iceland holds ceremony for first glacier lost to climate change 18.08.2019

Iceland has been commemorating the loss of Okjokull with the prime minister and guests from international universities and the United Nations. A ceremony at the site highlighted the urgency of climate protection.

Advertisement

New environment podcast

On the Green Fence is a new entertaining environemental Podcast-miniseries

Listen to our new podcast!

Gabriel and Neil go green, taking an open-minded, relevant and entertaining approach to various environmental issues.  

Radio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.  

Eco@Africa

Eco Africa's Sandrah Twinoburyo

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's show: Making concrete from cassava in Nigeria and using volcanic rocks for cleaner cooking in Uganda.  

Eco@India

Eco India - The Environment Magazine

Eco India shows how people in India and Europe are working together as communities to help the environment.  

Global Ideas

Mexiko Erneuerbare Energien Global Ideas (DW/Wolfgang Bernert)

Mexico: Making cheese with solar thermal energy

A cheese factory in Mexico is just one company in the country turning to the sun's heat in an effort to cut emissions.  