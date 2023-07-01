  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Slavery
Human RightsRwanda

'Hotel Rwanda' icon Rusesabagina says prison was 'hell'

58 minutes ago

Dissident Paul Rusesabagina thanked the US for its efforts to release him from prison earlier this year. His made new criticisms of the Rwandan government in a video to mark the 61st anniversary of Rwanda's independence.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TIsK
Paul Rusesabagina walks in handcuffs to a courtroom in Kigali, Rwanda February 26, 2021.
Rusesabagina was imprisoned for months in Rwanda before his release earlier this yearImage: Clement Uwiringiyimana/REUTERS

Rwandan government critic Paul Rusesabagina, who gained recognition after the 2004 US movie "Hotel Rwanda" depicted the role he played in saving lives during the 1994 Rwandan genocide, described his months long imprisonment as "hell."

In a Youtube video released Saturday to mark Rwanda's 61st anniversary of independence, Rusesabagina stressed the people of Rwanda were "prisoners in their own country."

"Rwanda is an authoritarian government that has no rights for its citizens and doesn't tolerate dissent for its citizens," Rusesabagina said.

He was released on March 24, following months in prison after the Rwandan government slammed him with a 25-year sentence on terrorism charges in September 2021.

Rusesabagina spoke about his time in prison. He said he was "tortured, imprisoned and faced false charges that had nothing to do with me."

What did Rusesabagina say about the US?

The Rwandan dissident, speaking from his home in San Antonio, Texas, thanked several players for advocating for his release. He named the European Union, NGOs, human rights groups and the press for keeping "my story alive."

But Rusesabagina particularly singled out the US, for the role it played in securing his early release from prison.

"This is what made the difference. When the US government said that this cannot continue, Rwanda was forced to be realistic," Rusesabagina said.

The government critic was arrested in August 2020, when a plane carrying him to Burundi was diverted to Rwanda. The US said he was "wrongfully detained," while Rusesabagina spoke of his arrest in the Saturday video as a kidnapping.

Rwanda: Dissident who inspired 'Hotel Rwanda' released

Who is Rusesabagina?

During the 1994 Rwandan genocide, around 800,000 people, most of them from the Tutsi ethnic minority, were killed by the Hutu ethnic majority.

Rusesabagina was the manager of a hotel in the capital, Kigali, at the time the violence broke out. He is credited with helping to save the lives of at least 1,200 people by sheltering them in the hotel.

The Oscar-nominated 2004 movie "Hotel Rwanda," which stars US actor Don Cheadle in the lead role, was inspired by Rusesabagina's story.

However, Rusesabagina said that while it highlighted his role in saving lives, the movie also brought him unwanted attention from the Rwandan authorities.

"The government has attempted to silence me through politics, surveillance and violence since the movie 'Hotel Rwanda' came out in 2004," he said.

Rusesabagina added that the US awarding him a Medal of Freedom in 2005 only further worsened his relations with the Rwandan government.

rmt/wd (AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A grafitti on a smashed windowpane says "Justice pour Nahel," as a person takes a photograph of it
Live

France riots: Macron postpones Germany trip amid unrest

Conflicts32 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Activists with signs and candles during the sit-in by Amnesty International Italia and Egypt HD for the prisoner of conscience Alaa Abd El Fattah in front of the UK Embassy in Rome.

10 years later: Why are Egyptian human rights ignored?

10 years later: Why are Egyptian human rights ignored?

Politics8 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Man standing amid debris looking at the sea

Climate change ravages Sri Lanka's shores

Climate change ravages Sri Lanka's shores

ClimateJune 30, 202311 images
More from Asia

Germany

A hand holding a blue "punisher" pill

Germany: 2 teens' ecstasy deaths prompt debate

Germany: 2 teens' ecstasy deaths prompt debate

SocietyJune 30, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Ursula von der Leyen and Pedro Sanchez

Spain to lead the EU — but who is to lead Spain?

Spain to lead the EU — but who is to lead Spain?

Politics44 minutes ago
More from Europe

North America

US Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action

US Supreme Court guts affirmative action at colleges

US Supreme Court guts affirmative action at colleges

PoliticsJune 30, 202302:06 min
More from North America

Latin America

Environmental expert Mariana Meerhoff is seen on a rubber boat, taking a water sample

Uruguay drought: Capital hit by water shortages

Uruguay drought: Capital hit by water shortages

Nature and EnvironmentJune 30, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage