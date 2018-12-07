 Hotel prices rise in Berlin for New Year′s Eve | DW Travel | DW | 07.12.2018

Travel

Hotel prices rise in Berlin for New Year's Eve

Whoever wants to celebrate the turn of the year in the German capital has to pay an average of 68 percent more than usual for an overnight stay in a hotel room. This is the most expensive in Germany.

  • Silvester in Europa Berlin

    10 great places to see in the New Year

    Berlin

    More than a million people gather in Berlin between the Brandenburg Gate and the Victory Column to celebrate the arrival of the New Year. Living up to its reputation of a party city, the celebrations continue on the street well after the midnight fireworks have died down.

  • Silvester in Europa London

    10 great places to see in the New Year

    London

    The New Year is welcomed in the British capital with Big Ben ringing from the Houses of Parliament. Then fireworks are set off over the Thames River. Those wishing for the best view of this spectacle should head to the London Eye, Europe's biggest Ferris wheel, but tickets are very hard to get, as are tbose for other vantage points.

  • Silvester in Europa Athen

    10 great places to see in the New Year

    Athens

    For Greeks, New Year celebrations are more important than Christmas. Apart from enjoying good food and wine, they traditionally play cards after the fireworks either at home or at a casino. The celebrations on the central Syntagma Square, not far from the Acropolis, have shrunk in size since the financial crisis. A good view of Athens can be had from Mount Lycabettus.

  • Silvester in Europa Paris

    10 great places to see in the New Year

    Paris

    On the Champ de Mars and on the Place du Trocadéro, there is none of the noise or nasty smells usually associated with fireworks. Instead, you can enjoy a light and laser show that elegantly illuminates the Eiffel Tower. On the Champs-Elysées, with a view of the Arc de Triomphe, Parisians and visitors gather to embrace and wish each other "Bonne année."

  • Silvester in Europa Rom

    10 great places to see in the New Year

    Rome

    The meeting spot of Christians from around the world is the Piazza San Pietro or St. Peter's Square. They gather there on the last night of the year to wait for the pope to arrive at St. Peter's Basilica, where he personally celebrates the New Year's Mass. Tickets for the service are free of charge, but usually run out quickly as there are only 10,000 available.

  • Silvester in Europa Prag

    10 great places to see in the New Year

    Prague

    Here, the fireworks launched from the surrounding hills illuminate the golden roofs of the Czech capital. The custom here is to cut an apple in half - if the pips form a star, then you are said to be in for good fortune in the coming year. If the pips form the shape of a cross, though, it might be a good idea to cut another apple in half.

  • Silvester in Europa Madrid

    10 great places to see in the New Year

    Madrid

    There's a big party on the Puerta del Sol, the central square in the historical city center. In addition to sparkling wine, you should be sure to bring some grapes to the party. It is the tradition in Spain to eat a grape every time the bell chimes at midnight. Couples often feed each other with the grapes. It is said to bring luck in the New Year.

  • Silvester in Europa Madeira

    10 great places to see in the New Year

    Madeira

    A lot of tourists come especially for New Year to this Portuguese island, nearly 1,000 kilometers southwest of Lisbon, to enjoy what the Guinness book of Records claims is the biggest firework display in the world. Festively decorated cruise liners anchor in the harbor of Funchal. After midnight, the traditional New Year's chicken soup (Canja da Galinha) is served.

  • Silvester in Europa Genf

    10 great places to see in the New Year

    Geneva

    A slightly more expensive way to see in the New Year is by watching the fireworks while having a glass of champagne after a six-course meal on board a paddle-wheel steamer on Lake Geneva. The setting is very romantic, as the shores of the biggest French-Swiss lake are artistically lit when darkness descends.

  • Silvester in Europa Istanbul

    10 great places to see in the New Year

    Istanbul

    The city of two continents celebrates the New Year on the central Taksim Square. The best view of the fireworks over the Bosporus can be had from the Galata Bridge. The occasion is given a more tranquil celebration on the Asian side of Istanbul - that's where you can enjoy an uninterrupted view over the Turkish city at night.

    Author: Ille Simon


According to a study by the comparison portal Check24, a hotel room in Berlin costs an average of 175 euros on New Year's Eve, which is 68 percent more than the average. Prices in other European cities are also rising at the turn of the year. In 19 of the 21 cities surveyed, hotel rooms cost more than the usual December average. The price increase amounts to 34 percent.

Prague is in the lead with an average price of 292 euros for a hotel room. This is more than twice as much as the average price level in December (141 euros) and 107 percent more than the average.

On New Year's Eve, visitors spend the cheapest nights in the Main metropolis Frankfurt (95 euros per night) and in the Polish capital Warsaw (101 euros per night). Prices in Stockholm and Stuttgart, on the other hand, remain constant in comparison to the December average.

is/ks (rbb, check24.de)

  • Bildergalerie Schlafen in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/P.Zinken)

    10 hotel tips for Berlin

    When night falls in Berlin

    The number of overnight stays in Berlin is growing steadily; tourists have the choice between around 800 hotels and hostels. New houses want to impress guests with a certain Berlin spirit. Here spending the night could be enchanting!

  • Bildergalerie Hoteltipps Berlin (Estrel Berlin/Manuel Frauendorf )

    10 hotel tips for Berlin

    Berlin has room for ideas

    The Stadtbad was closed for 30 years before being resurrected as the Hotel Oderberger in 2016. In the middle of the trendy Prenzlauer Berg district, the cathedral-like swimming hall from 1902 is a highlight. The hydraulic floor of the pool can be raised. The water disappears underneath and the swimming area becomes a ballroom. Later you can sleep in the bedrooms which were formerly bathrooms.

  • Bildergalerie Hoteltipps Berlin (L. Wendt)

    10 hotel tips for Berlin

    Berlin is an urban jungle

    Hotel 25hours Bikini Berlin runs under the motto "Urban Jungle": If you want to be woken up in the City West by real monkey calls and the shrieks of birds, book a room with a view of the world-famous Zoological Garden. On the other side of the building there is the hustle and bustle of the city around the Gedächtniskirche church and the Kudamm. The Monkey Bar on the roof offers the perfect view.

  • Bildergalerie Hoteltipps Berlin (L. Wendt)

    10 hotel tips for Berlin

    Berlin shows great cinema

    The most spectacular new hotel development from 2016, the Upper West high-rise, is MotelOne's first theme hotel in: 582 rooms on 18 floors, decorated with golden Berlinale award bears and shots of movie stars like Christiane Paul or Moritz Bleibtreu. The hotel lounge view from the 10th floor explains the theme: opposite is the Zoo-Palast, legendary premiere cinema and Berlinale venue.

  • Bildergalerie Hoteltipps Berlin (L. Wendt)

    10 hotel tips for Berlin

    Berlin is organic

    The organic hotel Lulu Guldsmeden in Mitte is consistently sustainable and charmingly relaxed. From the bed to the toothbrush, many things are made of bamboo. Organic food is served mainly from Berlin suppliers. The Danish hotel family relies on their eco-friendly ideas, from bicycles to wooden menus, which also meant the renovation work gave the old floorboards of the hotel a new lease of life.

  • Bildergalerie Hoteltipps Berlin (L. Wendt)

    10 hotel tips for Berlin

    Berlin offers shelter

    ...even in the old guise of an imperial school building at Ostkreuz. Berlin's largest youth hostel opened here in 2016 in today's trendy Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg district. The 125 rooms of various sizes with private bathrooms are furnished in a modern design. This small budget accommodation is appreciated by families and school classes, but also by couples and individual travelers.

  • Bildergalerie Hoteltipps Berlin ( Hotel Provocateur)

    10 hotel tips for Berlin

    Berlin awakens desire

    The 1920s shaped Berlin like no other epoch with art, revue theatres and dance halls. Hotel Provocateur offers art deco style rooms, burlesque dance is merely projected onto the room wall. A real burlesque dancer however greets guests in the evening as they arrive at the restaurant, while artists dressed as cabaret hosts or golden cowboys invite guests to take a selfie at the bar.

  • Bildergalerie Schlafen in Berlin (Frasers Hospitality )

    10 hotel tips for Berlin

    Berlin is full of history

    Berlin was founded in the 13th century on the Spree Island, whose northern tip is now world-famous as the Museum Island. At the southern tip between water and thundering traffic, Hotel Capri has been offering 143 serviced apartments with kitchenette for long-term guests since 2017. In the foyer, the glass floor provides a view of an excavation with town houses from the city's founding period.

  • Bildergalerie Hoteltipps Berlin (L. Wendt)

    10 hotel tips for Berlin

    Berlin loves Shabby Chic

    No uniform furnishings, but mixed together with traces of use - that is the feel-good design of many Berlin hostels. The Wallyard Concept Hostel (picture) in an old Moabit factory impresses with art, a living room feeling and Mama's cake, while in the industrial palace at the Warschauer Str. station party hotspot halved train compartments and historical suitcases spice up simple interiors.

  • Bildergalerie Hoteltipps Berlin (L. Wendt)

    10 hotel tips for Berlin

    Berlin is a construction site

    From former East German border wall to the East Side Gallery - the world-famous open-air gallery attracts millions of tourists every year. Opposite, three large hotel chains will open in 2018: the Meininger, followed by Indigo and Hampton by Hilton. They are part of a completely new entertainment district that is being created here with event halls, cinemas, bowling alleys, restaurants and bars.

  • Bildergalerie Hoteltipps Berlin (Martin Kunz )

    10 hotel tips for Berlin

    Berlin has plans

    At 368 meters (1207 ft), the television tower at Alexanderplatz is the tallest building in Germany and a landmark of Berlin. It is also the inspiration for Berlin's top-selling hotel: the Estrel Hotel in Neukölln is expected to open Germany's highest hotel tower in 2021. With a height of 175 meters, it is probably one of the most spectacular new hotels to be constructed in Berlin.

    Author: Frederike Müller (sbc)


