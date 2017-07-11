Hostage-taking 'terrorist' arrested after Kyiv standoff

Some 300 police officers were deployed to a Kyiv business center on Monday after a man took a bank employee hostage and threatened to detonate a bomb.

Ukraine's Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko later said police have managed to restore control.

"The terrorist has been captured alive," the deputy interior minister said. "There was no explosion."

Gerashchenko also described the alleged attacker as a 32-year-old Uzbekistan national and said the man was "mentally unstable."

What happened?

Previously, Ukrainian Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko wrote on Facebook that the suspect walked into the bank in the Leonardo business center at midday and told employees that he had a bomb in his backpack. He then asked them to call the police.

The suspect and branch manager then remained in the bank as the hostage situation unfolded.

Gerashchenko earlier said the suspect wanted to give interviews to journalists.

Police stormed the room while the suspect was talking to reporters and detained him. The authorities later confirmed he did have explosives in his possession.

According to preliminary information, the woman who heads the bank's branch chose to stay in the building, Gerashchenko told the AFP news agency by phone.

Latest hostage situation

It is the third hostage situation in Ukraine in less than two weeks. Last month, a man carrying explosives took 13 passengers hostage on a bus in the western city of Lutsk. All hostages were later freed and the man was arrested.

The suspected hostage-taker was arrested, but not before President Volodymyr Zelensky complied with his demand to publicly endorse a 2005 documentary that decries animal abuse.

On July 23, another man held a police chief hostage in Poltava before he was shot and killed by police. The hostage was unharmed.

kbd,dj/stb (AFP, Reuters)



This story has been updated to reflect the latest developments of the hostage situation.