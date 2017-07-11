Hostage situation at Amsterdam Apple store

A large number of police officers were present outside an Apple store in Amsterdam on Tuesday.

Police said they were dealing with a situation involving an armed person in a shop in Leidseplein, a typically busy square in downtown Amsterdam where the Apple store is located.

They later confirmed it was an "ongoing hostage situation at the Apple Store."

"To ensure the safety of all people involved we are not able to share information about the situation and/or actions taken by the police," police said.

Reports of an apparent robbery

Dutch public broadcaster NOS reported that the alleged robbery turned into a hostage situation.

According to local broadcaster AT5, witnesses said they heard gun shots. "I had to run for my life," one witness was quoted as saying.

NOS said police were still estimating how many people are still inside the shop. According to footage shared on social media, there was at least one person confronted by the armed man.

Police responded to the incident that was reported at around 5:40 p.m. local time (1640 UTC). It was still ongoing two hours later.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

