Hospitalized German Economy Minister Altmaier says he's 'very well'

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier was taken to a Berlin hospital by ambulance on Monday evening after attending a dinner of the parliamentary economics committee.

On Tuesday morning, Altmaier took to Twitter to sound the all-clear after reports of him struggling to find words at the event in the capital.

"Thank you for the many good wishes, which really moved me," Altmaier wrote. "I am doing very well again. After a busy day's work, my admission to hospital was a precautionary measure. The tests conducted so far have not confirmed my colleagues' concerns, however. Thank you!"

Colleagues also welcomed the news, with Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer saying: "Whatever the day might bring, this is definitely today's best news."

Close Merkel ally, running again this year

Altmaier, a member of the center-right Christian Democrats (CDU), was appointed economy and energy minister as part of Angela Merkel's government in March 2018.

He's considered a close confidante of Merkel, previously serving as the head of the chancellery and the environment minister in prior governments.

The incident comes just three weeks before Germans go to the polls to elect a new parliament that will determine the country's next chancellor following Merkel's decision not to seek another term. With their summer break over, leading politicians' schedules are currently unusually hectic as a result of the campaign. Altmaier is seeking another stint in the Bundestag parliament, and potentially in government, depending on the outcome.

Altmaier paid his respects to Jan Hecker

Altmaier had earlier on Monday offered his condolences to the family of Jan Hecker, the German ambassador to China who died suddenly on Tuesday.

"Jan Hecker's death is a tragedy and a great loss for everyone who knew him," Altmaier wrote on Twitter. "I have been able to work with him since 2005. His sense of duty, his human and professional competence and deep education were outstanding. Our thoughts are with his family."

