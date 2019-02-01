 Hormones and depression: Does the pill lead to suicide? | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 01.02.2019

Sexual health

Hormones and depression: Does the pill lead to suicide?

The European Medicines Agency demands that a warning about a heightened suicide risk be included in the medication package insert for contraceptive pills. What is the connection between hormones and mental health?

Woman holding a contraceptive pill blister (picture-alliance/BSIP)

I've only taken the contraceptive pill once in my life. It was in my early 20s, for about three months. During this time I burst into tears at the most inane issues. Missing my bus was the end of the world. But personal anecdotes, that should be emphasized, are not science and maybe as a young student I was just stressed and therefore easily upset. 

But there are scientific studies that do draw a connection between depression and hormonal contraception. One Danish study in particular has received a lot of attention. It was published in 2016 and looked into the relationship between hormonal contraception and depression.

The health data of more than one million Danish women between the ages of 15 and 34 were monitored over a total period of 13 years. The evaluation of the data showed that women who take a combined pill (estrogen and progesterone) are 23 percent more likely to also take antidepressants than women who do not use hormonal contraception. With the minipill (progesterone only) the probability was even 34 percent higher. Teenagers were even more susceptible to being negatively influenced in their mood by the pill. 

Read more: Why are condoms unpopular in India?

The study everyone has been waiting for

I remember reading the study and thinking: Finally! Finally, there is a representative large-scale study that shows we are not just crazy crybabies. The pill really can have a negative influence on our feelings!

The fact that it was possible to do such a large-scale study is because everyone in Denmark has an electronic patient file. The scientists were able to access the health data of all Danish women. The patients remained anonymous, of course.

Nevertheless, one has to keep in mind that the data does not show that the pill is responsible for depression or other psychological problems. It only shows that hormonal contraception and antidepressants are often taken together. 

Read more: Don't be afraid of the pill

Infograph: Feelings of depression in Germany

Women who take the pill have a higher risk of suffering from depression than women who do not use hormonal contraception

In autumn 2018, the same working group submitted another study. This time it was about the relationship between hormonal contraception and suicide. Almost half a million Danes were included in this study. Their health data was tracked for an average period of 8.5 years. The group included all women who turned fifteen between 1996 and 2013 and had not used hormonal contraception before their 15th birthday.

The result: the probability of suicide is about three times higher for women taking the pill than for women who did not use hormonal contraception. And the probability of a (first) suicide attempt is twice as high with the pill as it is without it. Similar to the study on depression and the pill, teenagers were particularly at risk. 

Another concordance between the studies is that the alternatives often proposed to women who have problems with the pill have even greater effects on mental health. These alternatives include hormone spirals, the vaginal ring or hormone patches. 

There is no local effect

When I was in my early 20s looking for alternatives to the pill, my gynaecologist suggested a spiral, because it would only "work locally."

But if you think about it, that can't be true, because the processes of the menstruation cycle and the entire hormone regulation are controlled by the brain. In addition, hormones are transported via the bloodstream. Moreover, if there's one organ that has a high blood supply, it's the uterus. So the hormones are transported from there into the whole body, albeit in smaller doses.

Read more:  Syphilis: Rates of the sexually transmitted disease on the rise

A woman applying a hormone patch (picture-alliance/dpa/A. S. )

The risk of depression or attempted suicide is higher with non-oral hormonal contraceptives

The problem with the pill and mental health is that every woman reacts differently. This is due to genetics. While some women react extremely sensitively to hormones, the majority may never have a problem with the pill. According to a study from 2002, for example, 94 percent of more than 3,500 participants stated that they were satisfied or very satisfied with the pill.

This is also supported by the Danish studies. Yes, it is true that the risk of depression and suicide is higher if you use hormonal contraception. Overall, however, the risk is still very low. For example, the data from the 2016 study shows that out of 10,000 women who do not take the pill, an average of 30 are diagnosed with depression. For women who take the pill, the average is 45. 

Every woman reacts differently

After my experience in my early twenties, I decided against hormonal and in favor of natural contraception. That also has its risks, especially in terms of safety. But at least I don't cry at bus stops anymore. Ultimately, every woman has to know what is right for herself. Those who do not feel comfortable with the pill or other hormonal contraceptives should not take it lightly and talk to their gynaecologist. 

In addition to depression and suicide attempts, the pill is also associated with other risks. These include an increased likelihood of thrombosis, an increased risk for certain types of cancer and reduced libido. 

  • Englische Bulldogge in Ohio USA

    Animals as therapists

    A therapist to cheer you up

    Dogs can often help when a psychiatrist has failed. They can make elderly people laugh and earn their trust. Animals and their owners help with therapy in retirement homes - and elderly people enjoy it! This weekend, a symposium is taking place in Hanover, looking at the benefits of animal-assisted therapy.

  • Perserkatzen Iran

    Animals as therapists

    Pets: Good for your health

    There might not be any scientific evidence to prove that animal-assisted therapy is effective in treating mental and social illnesses in the long term. But pets are generally acknowledged to be good for your health. Studies show that having a pet cat or dog helps people to handle stress. Cats and dogs are healthy companions!

  • Hunde-Therapie in Russland

    Animals as therapists

    Surrounded by friends

    Pets don't judge our behaviour - unlike human friends, psychiatrists say. They can raise children's self-esteem and make it easier for them to express themselves. Dog-assisted therapy is often used with handicapped children, for instance in Russia.

  • Pferde-Therapie für Behinderte in Indien

    Animals as therapists

    On horseback

    Riding therapy is basically just riding lessons adapted for people with special needs. The picture shows a handicapped child in India on horseback. The gentle movement is supposed to help with the therapy.

  • EINSCHRÄNKUNG Bildergalerie Tiertherapie

    Animals as therapists

    Nice and friendly

    Llamas are a more exotic form of therapy. Some farms in Germany offer it, for example the Orenda Ranch in Burglauer, Bavaria. "Llamas are good campanions for anxious people. The animals sense if someone feels insecure," says Birgit Appel-Wimschneider, founder of the ranch. Llamas are said to be very curious and to approach people easily.

  • Alpakas in Polen

    Animals as therapists

    Why shouldn't it help?

    The Rzeszow University of Information Technology in Poland even imported 38 alpacas from Chile to use them in therapy for children. You hardly need scientific evidence to know whether it works: just looking at them makes most people feel better.

  • EINSCHRÄNKUNG Bildergalerie Tiertherapie

    Animals as therapists

    Looking up

    Once a month, therapists in Hanover take psychiatry patients on a trip to a local wildlife centre, the "Serengeti Park", where they can feed giraffes and other animals. Researchers at Hanover Medical School say these visits help with the patients' therapy.

  • EINSCHRÄNKUNG Bildergalerie Tiertherapie

    Animals as therapists

    Proving the theory

    At "Serengeti Park", patients can also feed and pet lemurs from Madagascar. Researchers are accompanying the patients on their visits as part of a five-year study, to find out whether cute exotic animals can really help with psychiatric disorders - or if it is just a temporary effect.

  • Delphin im Delfinarium in Moskau

    Animals as therapists

    Controversial

    Another animal-assisted therapy often talked about is swimming with dolphins. It is popular with children, but comes in for a lot of criticism. Psychologists say it does not actually benefit the patients. Animal-rights activists warn that the dolphins are often taken from Japan, where they were captured when the dolphin's family was slaughtered. This means the animals are traumatised.

  • Delfine Therapie

    Animals as therapists

    Not every animal is suitable

    Swimming with beluga whales might be a very special experience for humans. But animal-rights activists say this form of therapy should be banned. They say these Arctic animals cannot stand the warm water used in therapy and die before their time.

  • Bildergalerie Tiere im Winter

    Animals as therapists

    What is easiest is sometimes best

    There are dogs and cats everywhere - and most of them enjoy human companionship. So why go looking for dolphins and whales with the ideal "therapists" so close at hand?

    Author: Brigitte Osterath


