Hormesis - How Stress and Toxins Boost Our Defenses
Also on Tomorrow Today:
Y Chromosome - A Cause of Men’s Shorter Life Expectancy
Men’s life expectancy is an average of four years less than that for women. One of the reasons is the loss of Y chromosomes as they get older.
Contraceptive Pills for Men?
Will men soon be going on the pill? Researchers have spent years working on the idea. A team at the University of Minnesota has discovered a compound that could potentially be turned into a non-hormonal pill for men.
Donanemab: A New Drug for Alzheimer’s Treatment
In May 2023 a US pharmaceuticals company published the provisional findings from a study on its Alzheimer antibody 'Donanemab'. 47% of patients treated with the new compound remained stable.
Why Don’t Teeth Grow Back?
We only get two sets of new teeth. Why? A third set of regenerative teeth would come in useful. This week’s Tomorrow Today viewer’s question comes from Bosnia-Herzegovina.
