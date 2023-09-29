  1. Skip to content
Hormesis - How Stress and Toxins Boost Our Defenses

September 29, 2023

Molecular biologist Nicklas Brendborg wanted to know the good side of things that are bad for us. Hormesis is about strength through adversity and resilience through harmful influences - and permeates our entire lives.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Wu1U
Symbolbild giftig
Image: Colourbox

Also on Tomorrow Today

 

Symbolbild Illustration Y-Chromosom
Image: Science Photo Library/IMAGO

Y Chromosome - A Cause of Men’s Shorter Life Expectancy

Men’s life expectancy is an average of  four years less than that for women. One of the reasons is the loss of Y chromosomes as they get older.

 

 

 

 

Pharmazie l Antibabypillen mit bunten Reflexen
Image: Bildagentur-online/Tetra-Images/picture alliance

Contraceptive Pills for Men?

Will men soon be going on the pill? Researchers have spent years working on the idea. A team at the University of Minnesota has discovered a compound that could potentially be turned into a non-hormonal pill for men.

 

 

 

 

Symbolbild Gehirn Alzheimer Autismus Krankheit
Image: Berit Kessler/Zoonar/picture alliance

Donanemab: A New Drug for Alzheimer’s Treatment

In May 2023 a US pharmaceuticals company published the provisional findings from a study on its Alzheimer antibody 'Donanemab'. 47% of patients treated with the new compound remained stable.

 

 

 

 

DEUTSCHKURSE | Deutschtrainer-zahn
Image: Adobe Stock

Why Don’t Teeth Grow Back?

We only get two sets of new teeth. Why? A third set of regenerative teeth would come in useful. This week’s Tomorrow Today viewer’s question comes from Bosnia-Herzegovina.

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 30.09.2023 – 03:30 UTC
SAT 30.09.2023 – 07:30 UTC
SAT 30.09.2023 – 23:30 UTC
SUN 01.10.2023 – 21:30 UTC
MON 02.10.2023 – 05:30 UTC
MON 02.10.2023 – 14:30 UTC
MON 02.10.2023 – 22:30 UTC
TUE 03.10.2023 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
 

DW Deutsch+

SAT 30.09.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

