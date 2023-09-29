Hormesis - How Stress and Toxins Boost Our Defenses

Molecular biologist Nicklas Brendborg wanted to know the good side of things that are bad for us. Hormesis is about strength through adversity and resilience through harmful influences - and permeates our entire lives.

Also on Tomorrow Today:

Image: Science Photo Library/IMAGO

Y Chromosome - A Cause of Men’s Shorter Life Expectancy

Men’s life expectancy is an average of four years less than that for women. One of the reasons is the loss of Y chromosomes as they get older.

Image: Bildagentur-online/Tetra-Images/picture alliance

Contraceptive Pills for Men?

Will men soon be going on the pill? Researchers have spent years working on the idea. A team at the University of Minnesota has discovered a compound that could potentially be turned into a non-hormonal pill for men.

Image: Berit Kessler/Zoonar/picture alliance

Donanemab: A New Drug for Alzheimer’s Treatment

In May 2023 a US pharmaceuticals company published the provisional findings from a study on its Alzheimer antibody 'Donanemab'. 47% of patients treated with the new compound remained stable.

Image: Adobe Stock

Why Don’t Teeth Grow Back?

We only get two sets of new teeth. Why? A third set of regenerative teeth would come in useful. This week’s Tomorrow Today viewer’s question comes from Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 30.09.2023 – 03:30 UTC

SAT 30.09.2023 – 07:30 UTC

SAT 30.09.2023 – 23:30 UTC

SUN 01.10.2023 – 21:30 UTC

MON 02.10.2023 – 05:30 UTC

MON 02.10.2023 – 14:30 UTC

MON 02.10.2023 – 22:30 UTC

TUE 03.10.2023 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4



DW Deutsch+

SAT 30.09.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3