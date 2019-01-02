 Hopman Cup: Zverev, Kerber win to set up Australia clash | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 02.01.2019

Hopman Cup: Zverev, Kerber win to set up Australia clash

Germany teammates Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev each won their singles matches against France on Wednesday to set up a decisive clash with Australia. Kerber beat Alize Cornet while Zverev defeated Lucas Pouille.

Germany's top ranked male and female players both overcame setbacks to win their singles rubbers and set up a meeting with Australia to determine who will reach what is expected to be the last ever Hopman Cup final. 

Kerber beat Alize Cornet 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 while Zverev defeated Lucas Pouille 6-3, 6-7 (8), 6-2 to advance with a 2-1 victory. The French pair had earlier recorded a 4-3 (4), 4-3 (3) win in doubles.

Zverev had a match point in the second set but ultimately needed the get the victory.

"Lucas fought well and played really well in the important moments," Zverev said. "He's a very tough opponent, and I think he's going to do well in the Australian Open."

The first grand slam of the season gets underway in less than a a fortnight and Zverev added that the tournament, expected to be scrapped over scheduling conflicts, was proving good preperation.

The German pair, who lost in the final last year, will now play Australia on Friday after the hosts beat Spain in Perth, also on Wednesday. The winners will progress to the final.
 

mp (AP, AFP)

