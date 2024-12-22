  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
SyriaMiddle East crisisGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
ConflictsPalestinian Territories

Hopes of Gaza ceasefire rise as Israel-Hamas talks continue

Ryan Allen
December 22, 2024

Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups say they are "closer than ever" to reaching a deal with Israel. Meanwhile, fighting in Gaza continues, with more than 20 people reported killed after fresh Israeli strikes.

https://p.dw.com/p/4oUNu
Skip next section Similar stories from Palestinian Territories

Similar stories from Palestinian Territories

Anita Tucker talks to DW in Israel.

Ultranationalist Israelis want to resettle Gaza

As new ceasefire talks to end the war in Gaza are underway, ultranationalist Israelis hope to reestablish settlements.
ConflictsDecember 20, 202405:11 min
Palestinians, mostly children, hold out their plates toward a man, to receive their share of vegetable patties prepared by volunteers

Palestinians in Gaza tell of life amid bombings and famine

Two sisters living in Gaza shared with DW their accounts of daily life under threat of bombardment and lack of food.
ConflictsNovember 1, 202403:02 min
An older man with white hair, wearing a striped shirt, stands in the ruins of his house

Palestinian home demolitions spike in east Jerusalem

Following the October 7 attacks by Hamas, the demolition of Palestinian homes has surged in occupied east Jerusalem.
ConflictsJune 25, 202404:40 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Middle East

More on Conflicts from Middle East

Sudanese army soldiers on a military vehicle are greeted by Port Sudan residents (file photo)

Embedded on the frontline with the Sudanese army

The war in Sudan has cost up to 150,000 lives. Recently, the Sudanese army has made gains near the capital Khartoum.
ConflictsDecember 19, 202403:57 min
Kamal Adwan hospital's health team evacuate Palestinian patients after Israeli airstrikes damaged the building (file photo)

Gaza: Last intensive care unit burns down

The director of the Kamal Adwan hospital says Israeli vehicles deliberately targeted the ICU.
ConflictsDecember 18, 202401:59 min
People carry a person on a makeshift stretcher following an Israeli strike at a post office where people were sheltering in Nuseirat in central Gaza Strip December 12, 2024.

Israeli airstrikes hit school-turned-shelter in central Gaza

Israeli strikes on Gaza killed 17 people, including several at a UN school housing displaced people.
ConflictsDecember 15, 202402:12 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

A Ukrainian tank in a wooded area on the Ukrainian-Russian border

Ukrainian forces struggle to retain control of Russian land

Whether the Ukrainians can hold onto parts of Russia's Kursk region is a question no one on the front lines can answer.
ConflictsDecember 11, 202403:09 min
Fokus Europa Türkei Femizide

Focus on Europe — Spotlight on People

Femicide and violence against women are on the rise in Turkey.
ConflictsDecember 5, 202426:04 min
Fokus Europa Schweiz Geröllrutsch

Focus on Europe — Spotlight on People

Residents of Swiss alpine valleys are being forced to move, as landslides increase.
ConflictsOctober 24, 202426:04 min
Show more