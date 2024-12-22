Hopes of Gaza ceasefire rise as Israel-Hamas talks continue

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesHopes of Gaza ceasefire rise as Israel-Hamas talks continueTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesRyan Allen12/22/2024December 22, 2024Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups say they are "closer than ever" to reaching a deal with Israel. Meanwhile, fighting in Gaza continues, with more than 20 people reported killed after fresh Israeli strikes.https://p.dw.com/p/4oUNuAdvertisement