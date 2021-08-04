Hope on the horizon? German expressions to inspire

This past nearly year and a half of the pandemic has been a massive global challenge, but as more people get vaccinated, a sense of hope has started to return among many. After all, to hope is to be human.

Interestingly, the word "hope" derived from the medieval German term for "hop" — as the feeling is associated with jumping around and fidgeting, restless with expectation.

