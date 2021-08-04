Hope on the horizon? German expressions to inspire

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
You might find it hard to learn German, but don't give up! As one expression goes: Hope is the last to die.
This past nearly year and a half of the pandemic has been a massive global challenge, but as more people get vaccinated, a sense of hope has started to return among many. After all, to hope is to be human.
Interestingly, the word "hope" derived from the medieval German term for "hop" — as the feeling is associated with jumping around and fidgeting, restless with expectation.
In the throes of the coronavirus pandemic, people have redefined their notion of time. The German language is rich in idioms to reflect on the concept.
During the COVID pandemic, we've had to alter our lives dramatically on every front, including getting exercise. Learn German expressions using "running."