 Hope on the horizon? German expressions to inspire | Meet the Germans | DW | 04.08.2021

Meet the Germans

Hope on the horizon? German expressions to inspire

You might find it hard to learn German, but don't give up! As one expression goes: Hope is the last to die.

  • Woman holding a huge bunch of balloons in Paris with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

    Uplifting German expressions with 'hope'

    High hopes

    The German "Guter Hoffnung sein" literally says "to be of good hope," but it means to be hopeful or have faith that something (good) will happen. The English "to have high hopes" might just nail it on the head. But watch out! The German phrase is also an outdated euphemism for "being in the family way" or expecting a baby.

  • A sunflower against a bright blue sky, with some muted red flowers around.

    Uplifting German expressions with 'hope'

    Don't give up hope!

    "Die Hoffnung nicht aufgeben": This is what you would to say to anyone who means something to you and you want to lift them up. It's the same as in English: don't give up hope! Surely during trying times, we have all tried not to lose hope.

  • An old-fashioned explisve device that is lit with a spark against a black background.

    Uplifting German expressions with 'hope'

    A spark of hope

    "Einen Funken Hoffnung haben" is such a visual expression: to have a spark of hope (left over). It implies that there is the tiniest of chances of something good happening. In English, an expression with "spark" is perhaps slightly more promising: to spark someone's imagination.

  • Red balloon floating through a blue sky scattered with clouds.

    Uplifting German expressions with 'hope'

    A quiet sense of hope

    Quite similar in meaning is "leise Hoffnung haben," which says "to have quiet hope." In English, "there's a shimmer of hope" might just be what gets us through difficult times. Maybe it could imply that uttering one's hope aloud could diminish or extinguish it.

  • An adult and some kids springing up from the ground as the sun goes down in the background.

    Uplifting German expressions with 'hope'

    Hoping is related to hopping

    Anyone with compassion would not want to get someone's hopes up, or "jemandem Hoffnungen machen," as the German saying goes. Instead, we might feel invigorated if we do indeed get someone’s hopes up! Without wanting to make false promises, we surely get a surge from making other people happy. Interestingly, the German word for "hope" (Hoffnung) is related to the word for "hop" (hüpfen).

  • Monkeys in China hugging one another, with baby in the middle.

    Uplifting German expressions with 'hope'

    Clinging to hope

    Okay, admittedly, pictures of monkeys and apes are always cute. But why knock that? The majority of us have a soft heart when it comes to largely unthreatening animals. Which is why such an image lends itself to conveying the meaning of this German phrase: "sich an eine Hoffnung klammern" or to cling to hope. Once we lose hope, we lose a large portion of life.

  • A bee zooming in on a flower.

    Uplifting German expressions with 'hope'

    Fostering hope

    This lovely German expression, "eine Hoffnung hegen," is largely connected to nature: "to care for and protect" something from the earth, to guard it. In English, we would say: "to nourish, foster, entertain hope." In light of the plight of bees nowadays, it might just sound like a rallying call.

  • Smiling child running through water sprinkling up from fountains.

    Uplifting German expressions with 'hope'

    Hope springs eternal

    Literally, "hope is the last thing to die" (Die Hoffnung stirbt zuletzt) in German, the English version is more poetic: "Hope springs eternal." What better way to enjoy life and spark the imagination than to take the lead both from children and summer? Enjoy!

    Author: Louisa Schaefer


This past nearly year and a half of the pandemic has been a massive global challenge, but as more people get vaccinated, a sense of hope has started to return among many. After all, to hope is to be human. 

Interestingly, the word "hope" derived from the medieval German term for "hop" — as the feeling is associated with jumping around and fidgeting, restless with expectation.

Watch video 03:35

Why Germans love hiking and the great outdoors

Click the gallery above to know more.

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on  You TubeInstagram and at  dw.com/Meet the Germans .

