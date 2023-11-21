  1. Skip to content
Hope for 41 Indian workers trapped in Himalayan tunnel

Wade Adams | Michelle Stockman
November 21, 2023

Rescuers have established video contact with 41 men caught inside an underground construction site in the northern Himalayan state of Uttarakhand. For now, freeing has been hampered by falling debris and equipment failure.

