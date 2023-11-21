Hope for 41 Indian workers trapped in Himalayan tunnel

CatastropheIndiaHope for 41 Indian workers trapped in Himalayan tunnelTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheIndiaWade Adams | Michelle Stockman11/21/2023November 21, 2023Rescuers have established video contact with 41 men caught inside an underground construction site in the northern Himalayan state of Uttarakhand. For now, freeing has been hampered by falling debris and equipment failure.https://p.dw.com/p/4ZFxEAdvertisement