Hong Long leader Lam to stay in power despite leaked audio

Hong Kong's embattled leader on Tuesday insisted she had no intention of stepping down after three months of pro-democracy protests in the former British territory.

Carrie Lam told reporters that she would continue in office, despite the leaking of an audio recording of her saying she ought to quit.

'Huge havoc'

"I told myself repeatedly in the last three months that I and my team should stay on to help Hong Kong," Lam told a news conference on Tuesday morning.

In the recording, Lam is heard saying: "For a chief executive to have caused this huge havoc to Hong Kong is unforgivable."

"If I have a choice," she added in the recording, "the first thing is to quit, having made a deep apology."

China trusts Hong Kong to end unrest

Lam in February introduced controversial legislation that would have allowed people in Hong Kong to be sent to China to face trial. She suspended the bill in June following clashes between protesters and police during several massive anti-bill demonstrations.

The protests have continued since and activists want the bill to be entirely withdrawn, or for Lam to resign.

Leaked audio

The Hong Kong leader described the leaking of the audio recording as "quite unacceptable." She denied accusations that she or her government had orchestrated it.

Lam added that she was disappointed that comments made in a private meeting, where she had been sharing the "journey of my heart," had been leaked.

Lam also spoke of Beijing's belief that her government could solve the crisis without the help of mainland China.

