Hong Kong's pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong barred from election

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong said on Tuesday that he had been disqualified from running in Hong Kong's district council elections. The vote is set to take place in November.

Hong Kong's Electoral Affairs Commission said his nomination was found to be "invalid" and the government separately said Wong did not meet the requirements of electoral laws.

The government issued a statement saying the nomination of a candidate, whom it did not identify, was ruled invalid. It indicated the problem related to the candidate advocating "self-determination" for Hong Kong, which it said conflicts with the requirement for candidates to declare they will pledge allegiance to the city and uphold its constitution.

Wong has been at the forefront of the 2014 pro-democracy Umbrella Movement and has been outspoken over the course of the territory's months-long protests against the government this year.

Read more: Macau: Is Hong Kong's neighbor China's 'poster child'?

The 23-year-old activist said he was the only candidate to be barred from participating in the election. Wong and other pro-democracy activists were disqualified from running in previous elections. "It proved how Beijing manipulate the election with political censorship and screening," Wong said on Twitter.

Mass protests

Wong is currently on bail after being charged with inciting and participating in an unauthorized assembly outside police headquarters on June 21.

Hong Kong has been rocked by mass demonstrations over the past couple of months. The unrest was triggered by proposed extradition legislation that would have allowed Hong Kongers on trial to be extradited to places including mainland China.

The protests, which forced the Hong Kong government to withdraw the bill, have since morphed into a wider movement calling for democratic reforms in the Chinese special administrative region.

The anti-government protesters are angry about what they see as creeping Chinese interference in Hong Kong, which returned to China in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula intended to guarantee freedoms that are not enjoyed on the mainland.

In more than three months of unrest, the protesters have attacked the legislature and Beijing's main Liaison Office, occupied the airport, thrown petrol bombs at police, vandalized metro stations and set street fires.

Watch video 00:29 Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong calls Hong Kong a ‘police state‘

jsri,jcg/dr (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.