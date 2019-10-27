Hong Kong's pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong barred from election

The Hong Kong Electoral Affairs Commission said Joshua Wong's nomination was found to be "invalid." The 23-year-old activist said he was the only candidate who was barred from running.
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong said on Tuesday that he had been disqualified from running in Hong Kong's district council elections. The vote is set to take place in November.
Wong has been at the forefront of the 2014 pro-democracy Umbrella Movement and has been outspoken over the course of the territory's months-long protests against the government this year.
Read more: Macau: Is Hong Kong's neighbor China's 'poster child'?
The 23-year-old activist said he was the only candidate to be barred from participating in the election.
Hong Kong's Electoral Affairs Commission said his nomination was found to be "invalid" and the government separately said Wong did not meet the requirements of electoral laws.
Mass protests
Wong is currently on bail after being charged with inciting and participating in an unauthorized assembly outside police headquarters on June 21.
Hong Kong has been rocked by mass demonstrations over the past couple of months. The unrest was triggered by proposed extradition legislation that would have allowed Hong Kongers on trial to be extradited to places including mainland China.
The protests, which forced the Hong Kong government to withdraw the bill, have since morphed into a wider movement calling for democratic reforms in the Chinese special administrative region.
The anti-government protesters are angry about what they see as creeping Chinese interference in Hong Kong, which returned to China in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula intended to guarantee freedoms that are not enjoyed on the mainland.
In more than three months of unrest, the protesters have attacked the legislature and Beijing's main Liaison Office, occupied the airport, thrown petrol bombs at police, vandalized metro stations and set street fires.
jsri,jcg/dr (AP, Reuters)
