Hong Kong's pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong barred from election

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong said on Tuesday that he had been disqualified from running in Hong Kong's district council elections. The vote is set to take place in November.

Wong has been at the forefront of the 2014 pro-democracy Umbrella Movement and has been outspoken over the course of the country's months-long protests against the government this year.

The 23-year-old said he was the only candidate to be barred from participating in the election.

Hong Kong's Electoral Affairs Commission said his nomination was found to be "invalid" and the government separately said Wong did not meet the requirements of electoral laws

More to follow…

jcg/dr (AP, Reuters)

