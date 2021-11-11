Hong Kong's new M+ museum accused of censorship

Planned in a more liberal era, the M+ museum was conceived as Hong Kong's flagship of the arts: 33 exhibition halls, wide foyers, an auditorium and libraries.

However, Henry Tang, chairman of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority Board, which overseas the new culture, has announced that "the opening of M+ does not mean that artistic expression is above the law. It is not."

Tang and the museum's management caved in to pressure from Beijing's central government, which last summer implemented the National Security Law, a far-reaching law with crackdown rights against any opposition in Hong Kong –– including against regime-critical artists and their works.

That is true, too, for some works by the famous Chinese artist and dissident, Ai Weiwei. Twenty-six of his works were part of the art collection of Swiss patron Uli Sigg, who donated the art to the new museum of visual culture in 2012. It forms the foundation of M+.

The completion of M+ took longer than planned

Ai Weiwei's middle finger

The stumbling block is a series of photos that show the dissident artist with a raised middle finger at key sites of power like Tiananmen Square in Beijing.

Some pro-Beijing lawmakers in the Hong Kong parliament saw this as a work of art that endangered national security and incited "hatred" against China.

Tang's comments suggest the attempt to strike a balance between artistic expression and political censorship has failed. He said all exhibits must comply with the National Security Law and that certain works in the collection, including the controversial Ai Weiwei photo, will not be on show.

The Chinese government is displeased with this work of art by Ai Weiwei

"The museum is clearly under censorship," Ai Weiwei told news agency Reuters by phone from Cambridge, where he's now based. "When you have a museum which cannot or is incapable of defending its own integrity about freedom of speech, then that raises a question. And certainly the museum cannot perform well in terms of contemporary culture," he argued.

No reference was made to Tang's statement and the museum's refusal to exhibit Ai Weiwei's photo series during the opening ceremony on Thursday.

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Hong Kong will continue to flourish as an international cultural center under the "one country, two systems" policy and its explicit positioning as a center of international cultural exchange between East and West. "My government will continue to roll out policies and measures to develop facilities, nurture talents and establish international and mainland collaboration," Lam said.

A still from the installation 'Whose Utopia,' by Cao Fei

In an interview with ART Magazine ahead of the opening, Uli Sigg also questioned Beijing's influence over the exhibition organizers. "Can the museum work according to its scholarly ethos, or do politicians curate what it can show?" he asked, adding that he felt this was undermining the museum's international reputation before it even opened.

Sigg attended the opening ceremony via video link, but did not comment on the matter at the event.

The M+ Museum collection includes paintings, ceramics, videos and installations by, for instance, China's Zhang Xiaogang and Antony Gormley from the UK.

Ai Weiwei's installation "Whitewash," which features ancient Chinese clay vessels, is also on view. His photo series was never intended to be displayed at the exhibition opening.

The general refusal to exhibit these works in the future casts a shadow over the museum's future. It cannot live up to its high expectations of competing with museums like the Tate Modern in London, MoMA in New York and Centre Pompidou in Paris.

Hong Kong and China's persecuted artists Self-described 'cultural fireman' Kacey Wong left Hong Kong for Taiwan recently, citing lack of space for artistic expression. Famous for his political performance art, the Cornell-educated artist has targeted issues like the Tiananmen Massacre or Chinese censorship. Here he is seen doing his 2018 performance piece, "The Patriot," playing the Chinese national anthem on an accordion inside a red cage.

Hong Kong and China's persecuted artists A song about choice A strong supporter of Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, Anthony Wong (left) had performed a song entitled "A forbidden fruit per day" at a 2018 by-election campaign. "This song is about choice, whether society has a choice," he'd said. Hong Kong's Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) has now charged the singer with "corrupt conduct."

Hong Kong and China's persecuted artists Tyranny can't trump creativity Cantopop singer, actress and pro-democracy activist Denise Ho remains blacklisted for joining Hong Kong’s 2014 Umbrella Movement. During a 2019 TED Talk, she said tyranny can't trump creativity. "Whether it is the protest on the streets that is taking a new fluidity, or the way that people reinvent themselves, the system needs time to counter it to find solutions."

Hong Kong and China's persecuted artists A peace prize while imprisoned The late Liu Xiaobo was awarded the 2010 Nobel Peace Prize for "his long and non-violent struggle for fundamental human rights in China" while serving his fourth prison term. The Chinese writer, literary critic, human rights activist, and philosopher was arrested numerous times, and has been described as China's most prominent dissident and its most famous political prisoner.

Hong Kong and China's persecuted artists Art as a tool for freedom Contemporary artist and political dissident Ai Weiwei was jailed in 2011 purportedly for tax evasion. He was released after 81 days and this diorama is a chilling account of his incarceration. Ai is clear about the purpose of his art: "If my art has any meaning, it is as a tool for freedom. If I see people victimized by authoritarianism, I am a soldier in defending their freedom."

Hong Kong and China's persecuted artists When truth becomes taboo Filmmaker and author Zhou Qing has paid a high price for writing about taboo topics. In a 2011 interview, he said, "In China, possession of the truth has brought people endless grief. A normal citizen who knows the truth and speaks it might lose his or her family or job. A writer who reveals truth courts the danger of imprisonment. An official who insists on truth might lose his or her life."

Hong Kong and China's persecuted artists Using pop culture to pan propaganda Born and raised in Shanghai, Badiucao is a renowned Chinese political cartoonist, artist and rights activist who moved to Australia to study in 2009, and has lived there since. He adopted this pen-name to protect his identity. He makes political statements by mashing satire and pop culture with typical images from Communist Party propaganda. President Xi Jinping is a recurrent subject of his.

Hong Kong and China's persecuted artists From hero to zero Initially feted by Chinese state media as "the pride of China" for her Best Director win at the 2021 Golden Globes, Beijing-born Chloe Zhao's Oscar win later went largely ignored, with social media mentions of it being scrubbed. It is speculated that her 2013 interview with Filmmaker Magazine, in which she described as China "a place where there are lies everywhere" was the reason for the snub. Author: Brenda Haas



This article has been translated from German