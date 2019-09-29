Hong Kongers march against 'totalitarianism'

Hong Kongers have taken to the streets as part of a coordinated day of global protests aimed at casting a shadow over communist China's upcoming 70th birthday. Rallies were also held in Sydney and Taipei.
Thousands of Hong Kongers defied police tear gas rounds on Sunday to hold an unsanctioned march through the city in a second straight day of defiance, sparking fears of more violence ahead of China's National Day.
Protesters, many clad in black with umbrellas and carrying pro-democracy posters, sang songs and chanted "Stand with Hong Kong, fight for freedom" as they took over a stretch of a road over 1 kilometer (1.6 mile) long and headed toward the government office complex.
Read more: Hong Kong protesters personal data leaked by Russian website
As police fired tear gas, a water cannon laced with blue dye and abrasive chemicals was fired over a barrier around the buildings. While protesters threw rocks and petrol bombs, tactical police moved in from the side, taking the group by surprise.
As chaos ensued, groups of police tackled protesters to the ground with batons. Officers continued to kneel on the protesters even as they were subdued on the ground, many unmoving and bloody from the skirmish.
The march in Hong Kong is part of a coordinated day of global "anti-totalitarianism" protests aimed at casting a shadow over communist China's upcoming 70th birthday.
Over 60 rallies have been planned in cities worldwide to denounce "Chinese tyranny."
Hong Kong police fired tear gas at petrol-bomb throwing protesters in clashes which spread across the main island on Sunday
Rallies across the world
Thousands took part in the demonstrations in Sydney and Taipei to support Hong Kong democracy protesters.
Some Sydney protesters held signs that read "Save Hong Kong" and "Stop tyranny," while others carried yellow umbrellas or handed out paper cranes in scenes that played out in other major cities across the country Sunday.
Read more: Hong Kong crisis — What you need to know
Frankie Lo, 47, said he had lived in Australia for years, but continued to care deeply about the situation back home.
"We still believe in one country, two systems, but they just have to follow the Basic Law," he said, referring to the legal code that underpins Hong's Kong's semi-autonomous status. "It's not about independence."
In Taipei some 2,000 people, many dressed in black, gathered under torrential downpours outside parliament, the largest Hong Kong solidarity protest so far this summer on the island.
Mass protests continue
Beijing is preparing for huge, tightly-choreographed festivities from Tuesday marking seven decades since the founding of the People's Republic of China, including a huge military parade that will revel in the country's emergence as a global superpower.
But ongoing unrest in Hong Kong threatens to upstage those celebrations.
Hong Kong has been rocked by mass demonstrations over the past few months. The unrest was triggered by proposed extradition legislation, which would have allowed Hong Kongers on trial to be extradited to places including mainland China.
The protests, which forced the Hong Kong government to withdraw the bill, have since morphed into a wider movement calling for democratic reforms in the Chinese special administrative region.
The anti-government protesters are angry about what they see as creeping Chinese interference in Hong Kong, which returned to China in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula intended to guarantee freedoms that are not enjoyed on the mainland.
China has denied chipping away at Hong Kong's freedom and accused the US and other foreign powers of fomenting the unrest to weaken its dominance.
sri/rc (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The latest pro-democracy protest comes as the People's Republic of China gears up to celebrate 70 years since the Communists took power. The next four days are expected to be tense and possibly violent. (28.09.2019)
Prominent pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong has revealed plans to contest local elections in Hong Kong. His announcement comes ahead of a major rally to mark the fifth anniversary of the Umbrella Movement. (28.09.2019)
A website registered on a Russian domain has shared detailed personal information of dozens of Hong Kong protesters and journalists. Observers view it as another serious blow to the city's dwindling civil liberties. (20.09.2019)
The ongoing Hong Kong protests are increasing tensions between the special administrative region and the Chinese central government. There's no solution in sight, but what, exactly, is at stake? DW explains. (22.08.2019)
Mass protests in Hong Kong have forced Chief Executive Carrie Lam to withdraw a controversial extradition bill, but pro-democracy activists say they'll continue their demonstrations. William Yang reports from Hong Kong. (06.09.2019)