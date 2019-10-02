We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Hong Kong: Will violence kill the pro-democracy movement?
HK student activist Joey Siu tells DW's Conflict Zone: "It is the government that forces us to take on the streets and to break the laws."
Protests in Hong Kong, an uprising in Venezuela, rising populism and Brexit impasse — all have become symbols of a world in crisis. DW's Conflict Zone looks back at recent interviews with key players.
The US ambassador for religious freedom, Sam Brownback, says the US is a leader in the field. But he told DW's Tim Sebastian it did not claim to be perfect.
Leader Carrie Lam has admitted defeat over her extradition bill, but opponents want her gone. With protests to continue, will Beijing intervene? DW's Conflict Zone meets Ronny Tong, an adviser to Lam.
